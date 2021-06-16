Meri Meri Appoints Kelly Lees as CEO to Lead New Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global children’s party and lifestyle brand Meri Meri (www.merimeri.com) has appointed Kelly Lees to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective today. Since joining the business over a year ago as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Lees has grown the direct-to-consumer business more than 140% while continuing to strengthen the brand’s wholesale distribution across 69 countries in over 5,000 retailers. Based in London, Lees will be responsible for overseeing the U.S. and UK markets, reporting to Meri Meri Founder and President, Meredithe Stuart-Smith.

Bringing over two decades of experience to the role, Lees is a skilled omni-channel strategist and digital marketing leader who has held previous executive positions at Dr Martens, Tech Will Save Us and Jack Wills. She has an impressive track record in expanding wholesale brands to digital channels and growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) business operations on a global scale.

Lees says: “My first priorities are to ensure that our online experience continues to drive high repeat purchase and engagement, and that our wholesale customers are fully stocked for peak season. Online sales of celebration products are already up 150% year-over-year and our new reuseable bamboo range and fully compostable eco party ranges are setting the trend in sustainable partyware. Customers were drawn to our products during Covid as a means to bring some fun into their homes, so as we enter the next “roaring 20’s”, the opportunities to scale the Meri Meri brand are beyond exciting.”

Meri Meri founder Meredithe Stuart-Smith continues in her role as President and Creative Director, leading the product design and production team from Cheltenham, UK. “In the ever-changing world of retail we are pleased to have someone with Kelly’s digital and marketing background to help take the business into a new, more relevant, direction. I look forward to working with Kelly to build the brand and ensure that we maintain the core DNA of Meri Meri,” commented Stuart-Smith, who started the multi-million dollar business over 30 years ago from her kitchen in San Francisco.

About Meri Meri

Meri Meri designs everything fun for life’s celebrations - partyware, seasonal decorations, heirloom-quality children’s gifts and dreamy dress-up for special occasions. Inspired by childhood imagination, and grounded in sophisticated design, its team based in Cheltenham, UK, creates irresistible, trendsetting products. Founded 30 years ago by Meredithe Stuart-Smith, Meri Meri is stocked in over 5,000 shops across 69 countries and online at www.merimeri.com. Meri Meri is headquartered in Burlingame, CA, with the UK headquarters in Cheltenham, UK. www.merimeri.com

About Kelly Lees

US expat Lees has a Wharton MBA and B.S in Art from Kenyon College, Ohio. She established her marketing and digital credentials at Nike and America Online (AOL) before holding key positions at Dr Martens, Tech Will Save Us and Jack Wills. A keen investor in female-led businesses, she has spent the past five years advising startup businesses on product roadmaps, digital distribution and marketing strategies to increase sales and secure investment. Lees has lived in London for the past 20 years with her two teenage daughters and husband.