State Farm Joins The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Board of Directors

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce State Farm Insurance has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

State Farm, the largest insurer of cars and homes in the US, has been at the forefront of auto safety efforts for decades. The company employs 57,500 employees and 19,200 independent contractor agents who service 85 million policies and accounts throughout the U.S.

“The Board of Directors welcomes State Farm Board representatives Scott Winn, Small Business Insurance Loss Control Administrator, and Liz Pulver, Transportation Safety Research Senior Program Manager, to NETS,” said Terry Thomas, NETS Board Chair and Global Director of Health & Safety Technology Solutions, UPS. “State Farm is a well-recognized brand that has a long history as a safety pioneer since being founded in 1922 through their efforts to protect customers and communities from the risks of everyday life at home and on the road. Collectively, the NETS Board of Directors could not be more pleased, and we look forward to collaborating with Scott and Liz as we work to reduce risk and save lives.”

“State Farm is excited to join NETS’ Board of Directors and looks forward to partnering with other respected companies to improve road safety for employees and motorists,” Scott Winn said. “Our commitment to the safety of all road users drives State Farm leadership participation in organizations like NETS,” Liz Pulver added.

NETS’ Board of Directors members are comprised of public and private sector leaders with a commitment to road safety. They are senior level leaders who promote NETS’ mission and represent businesses and organizations that have created a proactive safety culture by promoting traffic safety policies and awareness activities in their workplaces.

Established in 1989, NETS board of director companies are recognized in the U.S. and around the world for advancing road safety. State Farm joins current board members Acertus, Chubb, Consolidated Edison, Hess Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Toyota North America, and UPS. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) serve as federal liaisons to the board of directors.

About NETS

NETS is a 501(c)3 public/private partnership dedicated to improving the safety of employees, their families, and members of the communities in which they live and work by preventing traffic crashes that occur both on and off-the-job.

NETS is a member of the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration, which provides guidance to the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 global initiative. For more information on NETS, visit www.trafficsafety.org