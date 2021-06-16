NatureWorks Welcomes PGA Tour Winner, Brendon Todd, as First Golf Ambassador

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatureWorks, the world’s leading manufacturer of low-carbon PLA biopolymers made from renewable resources, announced today its sponsorship of PGA Tour winner Brendon Todd. Todd will be featured in NatureWorks’ social media efforts and corporate brand development opportunities. The NatureWorks logo will be displayed on Todd’s shirt at all PGA Tour events he participates in this year including the upcoming United States Open Championship.

“We are excited to continue building on our long-term commitment to the growth of sustainability in sports by welcoming Brendon Todd as NatureWorks’ first golf ambassador,” said Rich Altice, President and CEO of NatureWorks. “Brendon Todd is a very talented golfer whose perseverance and success throughout his career mirrors that of NatureWorks as we continue to grow the market and develop innovative applications for our Ingeo biopolymer.”

Over the last few years, there has been a shift in the plastics and materials space where consumers are using their voice to demand more solutions that are biobased, have a lower carbon footprint, and reduce waste. The sport of golf has seen similar demands for increased sustainability. In response, courses, events, and players are embracing and implementing the sustainability principles that will help maintain the quality of the outdoor environment and contribute to mitigating climate change for future generations.

“I’m excited to join the NatureWorks team as their first golf ambassador and contribute to their efforts to raise awareness around sustainability,” said Brendon Todd. “Golf is an outdoor game, and I’m proud to be associated with a company that is helping to have a positive impact on climate change and plastic waste. I was raised to leave the world better than I found it. My hope is that my kids and future generations will have the same opportunities to enjoy the outdoors that I have had.”

From Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Brendon Todd turned pro in 2007 and has had three PGA Tour victories, including back-to-back wins in 2019 at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

NatureWorks has long developed partnerships in the world of sports beginning with their support of the Green Sports Alliance in 2010. Since that time, NatureWorks has partnered with both collegiate and professional sports venues to demonstrate how circular principles like food waste diversion to compost could be successfully executed, economically beneficial, and contribute to more sustainable communities.

About NatureWorks

