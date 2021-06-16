'Jump into Wow' This Summer on Disney Junior!

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney Junior "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" debuts with a series of animated shorts titled "Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends" on MONDAY, JUNE 21, on Disney Channel (9:25 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Junior (7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 6, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PTD).

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney Junior "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" debuts with a primetime special "Mickey the Brave!" on FRIDAY, JULY 16, on Disney Junior (7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 20, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT).

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney Junior "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" debuts with a primetime special "Mickey the Brave!" on FRIDAY, JULY 16, on Disney Junior (7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 20, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT).

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--"Jump into Wow" this summer with the premieres of two new series on Disney Junior—"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and "Mickey Mouse Funhouse"—both featuring beloved iconic characters starring in brand-new stories for kids and families to enjoy.

Photos are available here.

Premiering FRIDAY, AUG. 6, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT), "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic ("Sonic the Hedgehog") as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's "The Chicken Squad") as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser ("Ben Is Back") as Miles Morales.

Premiering FRIDAY, AUG. 20, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT), "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" continues the Disney Junior legacy of highlighting Disney's #1 star, Mickey Mouse, and his pals for the preschool audience. The series introduces a new character, Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"), who takes them on adventures to unique lands that inspire the imagination, introducing a whole new generation to the captivating world of these beloved characters. The series guest cast includes Jenifer Lewis (ABC's "black-ish") and GRAMMY® Award nominee Mickey Guyton.

Each series will be available in DisneyNOW on their respective premiere dates and will begin streaming on Disney+ shortly thereafter. Launch platforms will vary in international territories.

Below is additional information on each series and rollout plans:

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" debuts with a series of animated shorts titled "Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends" on MONDAY, JUNE 21, on Disney Channel (9:25 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Junior (7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 6, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PTD).

Harrison Wilcox ("Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest") is executive producer, and Steve Grover ("Hello Ninja") is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies") and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series' composer and also performs the theme song. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" debuts with a primetime special "Mickey the Brave!" on FRIDAY, JULY 16, on Disney Junior (7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 20, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT).

Phil Weinstein is executive producer and supervising director, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor—all from the Emmy®-nominated "Mickey and the Roadster Racers." Emmy Award winner Alan Bodner ("Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure") serves as art director, and Steve Walby ("Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures") is producer. Beau Black ("The Lion Guard") is the series composer and co-writes the original songs with Loren Hoskins ("Jake and the Never Land Pirates"). The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

*Disney+ premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

Both series will have robust off-air offerings to enhance the experience for the preschool audience. An assortment of children's books from Disney Publishing Worldwide will be available nationwide later this summer; playsets, figures, apparel, plush, home décor and more will be available at shopDisney.com, Disney store and retailers nationwide, with a global rollout planned for both "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and "Mickey Mouse Funhouse"; and Walt Disney Records will release the digital soundtracks "Disney Junior Music: Mickey Mouse Funhouse Vol. 1" on July 16 and "Disney Junior Music: Spidey and His Amazing Friends" on Sept. 17.

*COPYRIGHT ©2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney Channels Worldwide. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date news on #Marvel #SpideyAndHisAmazingFriends and #MickeyMouseFunhouse

-- Disney Junior --