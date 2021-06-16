Casting Calls America and its Affiliated Brands Consolidate as “Slate Click”, Open Initial Investment Round

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded in 2014, Casting Calls America and its affiliated companies, Crew Calls America, ShootSpotz, FilmFesto, and several companies designed to serve overseas markets, have consolidated under the brand SLATE CLICK (SlateClick.com), announced Chief Product Officer Brian Jagger, enabling members of the production industry a true “one-stop shop” for all aspects of video production. “As the company first-to-market with casting software designed for, and delivered to, media markets not traditionally known for television and film production, we are thrilled to provide the ‘complete package’ of production software to those who have already grown to love our casting software,” Jagger said. “And, for the first time, we are opening ourselves up to outside investment, allowing us to pour gas on the fire of our already explosive growth.”

“Slate Click,” said Kirk Uhler, Chief Executive Officer, “is the natural evolution of a company that was built by production professionals, for production professionals. Having figured out how to deliver state-of-the-art casting software to the 300 million people not living in Los Angeles or New York, it was time to make all other aspects of film production as easy as we make casting.” Uhler added, “We are thrilled to be offering our first investment opportunity utilizing the Republic platform.”

Bootstrapped since its inception, the fundraising campaign on Republic (https://republic.co/slate-click) allows everyone - from traditional investors and venture capital firms to existing customers and social media followers of Casting Calls America and affiliated companies - an opportunity to be a part of the first investment offering in the international Software as a Service company.

Having revolutionized the talent casting market for underserved communities, slate click looks to revolutionize the rest of the production marketplace: “Casting Made Easy”™ is now also crew made easy, locations made easy, film festivals made easy, international casting made easy, and so much more.

With tens of thousands of registered users already listed with Casting Calls America, the Slate Click flag-ship product, casting director Beverly Holloway (The Chosen, I Can Only Imagine) says it has never been easier to cast talent on location, wherever a project is shooting. “Using the Slate Click software, I have easily and successfully cast dozens of roles in markets that I would not have otherwise been able to access. It allowed me to find extremely talented actors and save thousands of dollars in production costs by casting local talent.”

What Slate Click’s Casting Calls America has done to improve casting in traditionally underserved markets, Crew Calls America will do to revolutionize the production staffing for behind-the-lens talent. “There are literally tens of thousands of incredibly talented production professionals across this great, creative country who are looking for their next gig,” said Craig ‘Burnie’ Burns, a 30-year professional in motion picture and broadcast production. “Slate Click’s game-changing ‘Crew Calls America’ software lets production talent apply to work nation-wide, while letting those looking to hire production crew see reviews from colleagues and former employers about their qualifications. It solves a huge problem when it comes to hiring talent in unfamiliar locations.”

Rounding out the portfolio of production industry software are: Shootspotz.com, an “AirBnB” for location scouting; Filmfesto.com, an online film festival marketplace that gives producers a marketplace for their productions; several overseas software iterations of Casting and Crew Calls America, designed to serve the United Kingdom and Middle East/North Africa.

As Slate Click moves forward, it will be guided by an advisory panel of working actors and production professionals. Holloway and Burns each have seats on the inaugural advisory panel, as do actor Rick Cosnett (The Flash, Vampires Diaries) and actor/voice actor/director Todd Haberkorn (Fairy Tail, Paranormal Prison). "I've worked with Brian (Jagger) and the team at Slate Click for a few years now,” said Cosnett. “They're great at what they do and you can tell they really care about helping connect actors to opportunities." Haberkorn added, “I'm excited to see all the new tools Slate Click is developing to help all of us in the industry and to help filmmakers find our cast and crew, and overcome production barriers."

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.