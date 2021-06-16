Livindi Is the Winner of Today’s Caregiver Magazine’s 2021 Caregiver Friendly® Award

Livindi helps family caregivers and the people they care for. The digital picture frame helps mom and dad feel connected to family members who can send pictures and videos from an app on their phone. In addition to pictures, faces of people who care for mom also appear on the screen. By tapping one of the faces like her son's, she can start a video call. Mom doesn't panic when something happens in her home because she has a trusted handyman. And she doesn't have to feel guilty asking for help from her busy son or daughter. Because she knows the Livindi concierge is always there to help with transportation, groceries, household services, setting up appointments and check ins. If mom needs a doctor, she presses the picture of her doctor. When mom wants to talk about feeling sad or depressed, she contacts her therapist directly. Livindi also provides a panic button that dad can press to instantly call everyone in the care circle. Sensors alert caregivers if there are problems.

WAYLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livindi, Inc., a leader in connected care, today is proud to learn of our recent Caregiver Friendly Award.

Livindi is the world’s most advanced connected care and communication system for older adults, caregivers, providers, employers, payors, home care, senior living facilities and insurers. Livindi keeps families connected and helps older adults live safely and independently. Livindi helps care teams to remotely communicate, monitor and care for loved ones. What makes Livindi unique is the integrated Care Navigation service with on demand professionals that help families solve their healthcare related challenges.

Today’s Caregiver, the first national magazine for all family and professional caregivers, and caregiver.com announce the 20th anniversary Caregiver Friendly® Award recipients. The Caregiver Friendly® Awards are designed to celebrate products, services, books and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind.

“The average caregiver is responsible for over $40,000 in health-related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed funds,” Says Gary Barg, Today’s Caregiver magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, “This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones.”

With LivindiPad, a tablet for seniors, users can simply touch a picture on the screen to start a video call. Realtime closed captions helps those with diminished hearing. Families can send pictures to its digital picture frame. Livindi includes a set of sensors which monitor activity and environment and recognize behavioral changes. When a potential issue is identified, like falling, Livindi alerts caregivers 24/7 on their smart phones. Optional medication reminders and physiological monitoring by virtual professionals are also available to Livindi subscribers. Livindi comes pre-configured and connected to the Internet. Livindi is available now and setup takes minutes.

'With new products introduced each year, it can be challenging for consumers to choose the right options for themselves and their families," said Richard Watkins, Chief Technology Officer, and founder of Livindi, ''The Caregiver Friendly Award has been designed to help shoppers sort through new products and can give them confidence that the product they select - like Livindi - has been endorsed by consumers like them.”

About Livindi

Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi’s customers include United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH).

About The Caregiver Friendly Awards:

Caregiver Friendly® Awards are presented by Today’s Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today's Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com and The Fearless Caregiver book which teaches caregivers how to become their loved one’s fearless advocates within the healthcare system.

