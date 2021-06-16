Toronto Catholic District School Board Workers Join CUPE

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supply and contract employees who perform Library Technician duties in the Toronto Catholic District School Board voted this week to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

“For too long, casual and supply Library Technicians have had no one to help them raise grievances or advance their rights in the workplace. Today that changes,” said Lina Naccarato, President of CUPE 1328, which represents nearly 2000 workers across the school board. “For years we’ve helped these workers as best we could, on an ad hoc basis. Finally, we now have the clear right to help ensure that they have a safe, healthy and respectful workplace.”

The 44 workers join more than 55,000 CUPE members who work across the province in the English and French public and Catholic boards.

CUPE is the union in Canada, representing more than 700,000 workers in education, healthcare, municipalities, social services, universities, transportation and communications.

EW/COPE491