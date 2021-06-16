Luminosity Gaming Announces Release of Fan Experience Keyboard Powered by Keemoji

By downloading the Luminosity Keyboard fans can get the latest updates from the Luminosity Social Hub right from the top of the keyboard, view their favorite Luminosity YouTube videos and streams, access the Luminosity Store, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

By downloading the Luminosity Keyboard fans can get the latest updates from the Luminosity Social Hub right from the top of the keyboard, view their favorite Luminosity YouTube videos and streams, access the Luminosity Store, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminosity Gaming, parented by Enthusiast Gaming, one of the largest globally recognized esports organizations in North America, today announced a multi-year partnership with Keemoji, a mobile technology partner for brands and creators to provide fans with an interactive experience keyboard app. This new partnership allows fans to take their game to the next level, with a feature-packed keyboard that keeps them in the middle of the action for all thing #LGLOYAL - now available to download for free on both Android and iOS devices.

“ Luminosity Gaming is always looking for new ways to help fans engage with each other, the competitors and the streamers they love,” said Enthusiast Gaming Executive Vice President of ESports Corey Mandell. “ We are excited to introduce the Luminosity Keyboard, where fans can express themselves and enjoy the best of the #LGLOYAL professional gaming community at their fingertips.”

The smartphone keyboard is used 120+ times/day for an average of 4.5 hours per person across all applications, by far (10x) the most used application on all devices.

By downloading the Luminosity Keyboard, fans can:

Get the latest updates from the Luminosity Social Hub right from the top of the keyboard, with corresponding news and updates from Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok;

View their favorite Luminosity YouTube videos and streams, directly from the keyboard;

Enjoy and share Luminosity Branded Stickers featuring game characters, gamer legends, emojis, memes, and more;

Access the Luminosity Store and browse the list of available merchandise directly from the keyboard; and,

Customize the keyboard by choosing the settings that fit their needs.

“ Keemoji is thrilled to partner with Luminosity Gaming to take fan engagement to a whole new level with the official Luminosity Keyboard,” said Matei Pavel, CEO of Keemoji. “ By connecting fans to the professional gaming community through the keyboard, fans will have unique sharable content for their favorite teams like Valorant, Fortnite, Vancouver Titans, Seattle Surge; all in one place.”

Visit the App Store and/or Google Play to learn more and download the App directly to your device.

About Keemoji

Keemoji is a revolutionary fan engagement company powering visual, social and commerce experiences with affinity brands. We believe in creating immersive environments where people can connect with the teams, entertainers and creators they love, with the confidence that their activity is secure and private.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About Luminosity

Luminosity Gaming, is one of the largest globally recognized esports organizations in North America. Our mission is to support the communities created by our athletes, ambassadors, and creators to provide a long lasting career in professional gaming. At the same time, we are passionately invested in the growth of esports and contribute to it's rapidly excelling growth. Enthusiast Gaming (the Parent Company of Luminosity) mission is to build the largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Luminosity Gaming is uniquely positioned to support the growing legion of competitors, creators, and ambassadors that have joined our #LGLOYAL community; Including powerhouse teams such as the Seattle Surge and Vancouver Titans. Stepping forward into the future has never been more exciting for us at Luminosity Gaming. With new influencers, brand ambassadors, and competitive players announced regularly - the future looks very bright for Luminosity!