UNC Children’s Named to U.S. News’ “Best Children’s Hospitals” for 13th Straight Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNC Children’s has been ranked among the nation’s top children’s hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals 2021-2022.”

UNC Children’s is nationally ranked in seven pediatric subspecialties including 16th in the nation for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, and 24th for pediatric pulmonology.

UNC Children’s pediatric subspecialties receiving national recognition from the report include:

Diabetes & Endocrinology 16 th

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery 24 th (tie)

(tie) Urology 34 th

Nephrology 35 th

Orthopedics 36 th

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery 45 th (tie)

(tie) Cancer 45th (tie)

“We are extremely proud to have UNC Children’s nationally ranked across seven pediatric subspecialties,” said Stephanie Duggins Davis, MD, Physician-in-Chief for UNC Children’s. “We strive for excellence in the care we provide for North Carolina’s children, and these rankings are confirmation that we are achieving our goals in the quality of that care.”

About UNC Children's

As a top-tier academic medical center, UNC Children's upholds a mission to promote the health of all children in an inclusive, equitable culture through compassionate family-centered care, tireless advocacy, scientific discovery, and education of future leaders.

Our nearly 200 physicians are clinical and research faculty of the UNC School of Medicine, their medical expertise spanning nearly 50 programs in the School of Medicine's 20 clinical departments, including 14 divisions in the UNC Department of Pediatrics. They are joined by more than 1,800 clinical and ancillary staff, all dedicated to providing exemplary, compassionate care to the thousands of children we treat each year.