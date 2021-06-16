Griffin Capital Company Announces Partnership with iCapital Network®, Leading Fintech Platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffin Capital Company, LLC (“Griffin Capital”), a leading alternative investment asset manager, today announced a partnership with iCapital Network1, the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries. The partnership provides financial advisors and wealth management intermediaries, most significantly Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), more seamless access to Griffin Capital’s alternative strategies.

iCapital’s end-to-end technology solution automates the alternative investing subscription process and provides transparency into each step of the investing process for advisors and their high-net-worth clients.

“ We are excited to partner with iCapital and to integrate their industry-leading technology. This investment in our platform is a continuation of our commitment to making it easier and more efficient for advisors to provide their clients with access to institutional-quality investment strategies,” said Kevin Shields, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital.

“ The iCapital team strives to make the alternative investing process as simple for advisors as other investment transactions, and this relationship with Griffin Capital exemplifies that goal,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital Network. “ Alternative investments have historically been difficult to implement for the wealth management community, leaving advisors and investors without access to the benefits they can provide. We are thrilled to partner with Griffin Capital to support our shared ambition to make access to alternatives a reality for advisors.”

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital Network” or “iCapital”)

About Griffin Capital Company, LLC*

Griffin Capital is a leading alternative investment asset manager headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1995, Griffin Capital has owned, managed, sponsored or co-sponsored investment programs encompassing over $20 billion in assets. Griffin Capital is an investor first, and fund manager second. The company’s senior executives and employees have co-invested over $300 million in its various sponsored investment verticals aligning its interest with its investors.

Griffin Capital’s alternative investment solutions include actively managed interval funds in the company’s Institutional Access® fund family, and tax-advantaged private real estate strategies that include qualified opportunity zone funds and 1031 DST solutions. The firm’s investment team, individually or through its strategic relationships and subadvisors, have managed and/or developed multiple asset classes including: core public and private real estate securities; multifamily, industrial, office and clinical healthcare, real estate; and global corporate credit securities. Griffin Capital Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is the wholesale marketing agent for interval funds and the master placement agent for private offerings sponsored and/or co-sponsored by Griffin Capital Company, LLC. These offerings are distributed to investors exclusively through independent and insurance broker-dealers, national wirehouses and registered investment advisors.

* As of March 31, 2021.

* As of March 31, 2021.

About iCapital Network

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital Network is the leading global financial technology company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s technology to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship’ platform offers financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital’s research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm’s extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020. As of April 30, 2021, iCapital Network has more than 400 employees and services $75 billion in global client assets across more than 750 funds. Headquartered in New York, it also has offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon and Hong Kong.

For additional information, please visit iCapital's website at www.icapitalnetwork.com