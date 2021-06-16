Mauldin & Jenkins Announces Merger with CDPA, PC.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Top 100 Certified Public Accounting Firm Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC, is proud to announce its merger with CDPA, PC, an Alabama-based accounting and consulting firm, effective July 1, 2021. This merger increases Mauldin & Jenkins’ office locations to 12 across the Southeast, adding offices in Athens, AL, Florence, AL, and Huntsville, AL, respectively.

CDPA, managed by David Christopher, CPA, has provided tax, financial planning and reporting, and consulting services to individuals, fiduciaries, commercial businesses and other organizations since 1954.

"We are excited to begin our journey in partnership with the Mauldin & Jenkins team,” said Christopher. “Their professional expertise, commitment to exceptional client service, as well as our common culture make them a perfect fit for CDPA. We look forward to continuing to serve clients in North Alabama for many years to come, and our partnership with Mauldin & Jenkins will enhance our ability to do so."

Mauldin & Jenkins’ Managing Partner Hanson Borders welcomes the opportunity to join forces with CDPA and its founders. “CDPA has a long and rich history of serving the needs of its clients and its community with a group of professionals dedicated to excellence. Their years of experience, specialized knowledge, and commitment to quality make Mauldin & Jenkins and CDPA a perfect fit because of our shared core values and history of quality service,” Borders stated. “I’m thrilled to have CDPA’s professionals as part of the Mauldin & Jenkins team, and I’m confident our current and future clients will benefit from the additional resources we will bring to each other.”

About Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today and has provided assurance, tax and advisory services to clients. Founded in 1918, M&J ranks as a Top 25 Public Accounting Firm according to the Birmingham Business Journal, ranked by the number of professionals in the Birmingham area. The Firm serves clients in a range of industries including governmental, banking, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For additional information, please visit mjcpa.com.