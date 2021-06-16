Majid Al Futtaim Partners with RELEX to Tailor On-Shelf Inventory Across Carrefour Stores

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has partnered with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to optimize on-shelf inventory for individual stores based on local demand via automated store-specific planogramming. Through this partnership, RELEX will service all of Carrefour’s 350 stores across 17 countries that are part of Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s growing regional portfolio.

RELEX’s advanced, automated planogramming solution allows Majid Al Futtaim to save time and optimize their processes to align with local demand patterns and fixtures. With RELEX, Majid Al Futtaim will be able to improve store efficiency while boosting sales and customer satisfaction, and customers will always find the right items at the right time in the right location.

Initially, RELEX will be rolled out to Carrefour stores in the United Arab Emirates. The solution will be expanded to support Majid Al Futtaim’s other markets as the project continues.

“We are excited to support Majid Al Futtaim in their mission to improve Carrefour customer experience through localized assortments,” says Bertrand Henry, Senior Account Executive at RELEX Solutions. “We look forward to accompanying them in their journey toward automated and unified planning processes.”

“Through this partnership, we are looking forward to helping Majid Al Futtaim realize their vision of improved efficiency and customer service through the use of our state-of-the-art technology,” says Franck Westrelin, VP Sales Southern Europe & MENA at RELEX Solutions. “Our experience in grocery retail and the flexibility of our solution are key factors in Carrefour’s mastery of optimization in multiple markets.”