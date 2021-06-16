Bakkt Partners with Wyndham Rewards to Expand Travel Offerings

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings LLC* (“Bakkt”), the digital asset marketplace behind the Bakkt App, announced a partnership with Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning loyalty program of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, to allow program members to link, view and redeem their Wyndham Rewards points within the Bakkt App soon.

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards will integrate with the Bakkt® platform, which allows users to easily convert loyalty currencies like points to cash, bitcoin, or discounted gift cards. In addition, Bakkt users also have the ability to pay with points directly with a growing ecosystem of merchants. Integration of Wyndham Rewards with the Bakkt platform is expected to be completed later this year, with a number of Bakkt features becoming available to Wyndham Rewards members at that time.

“More than ever, we want to make digital assets as liquid as any fiat currency, so that they become more accessible and easier to use,” said Sheela Zemlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Bakkt. “Through our strategic relationship with Wyndham Rewards, we’re excited to provide their members with new redemption choices and increased flexibility. As with all Bakkt partners, our goal is to delight their members by helping them use points in new and unexpected ways.”

Bakkt aims to help its partners, like Wyndham, facilitate new customer experiences by acting as the bridge to innovative payment solutions and expanded use cases for loyalty currencies. Bakkt accelerates the growth of enterprises by providing a frictionless customer journey to access the diverse spending options held in cryptocurrencies, loyalty and reward points, and gift cards.

“With more 87 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members around the world, we’re constantly looking for new and meaningful ways for members to seamlessly engage with our program,” said Eliot Hamlisch, Executive Vice President of Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Through a host of new redemption opportunities, Bakkt helps to elevate the value of Wyndham Rewards points to existing members while simultaneously allowing us to engage and enroll new travelers who may not yet be a part of our program.”

Innovative brands like Wyndham are leveraging new and emerging digital solutions to accelerate brand engagement and heighten customer satisfaction. Bakkt will handle all integration, support and reconciliation directly with enterprises on the Pay with Points platform, removing obstacles, expanding customer buying power, and expanding how consumers can use their rewards.

To download the Bakkt App, visit the App Store and Google Play Store.

*This partnership is with Bakkt Marketplace LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings LLC.

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending, reduces payment costs, and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of over 8,900 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 87 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®