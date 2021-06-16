iHeartMedia Announces 2021 Lineup For Its Legendary ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival’

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena, and its Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

The Daytime Stage will feature live performances from DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today’s emerging artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

“This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment – live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

Each night, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV.com.

“Live music has returned to America, and we are celebrating with our most diverse lineup of superstar artists in our 10-year history,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to bring this historical event to fans on iHeartRadio stations across the country, the CW Network and CWTV.com.”

Beginning Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Capital One cardholders will have access to special pre-sale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tickets will be available only at AXS.com. For more details visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Capital One cardholders can also purchase a Capital One Access Pass in addition to their Festival ticket, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event at the iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring an experience with Khalid and a special guest, as well as complimentary food and beverage, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and only available for purchase during the exclusive Capital One Cardholder pre-sale.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET via AXS.com.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have the chance to win an exclusive trip to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

Proud partners of this year’s event include: Capital One, The CW, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, Sprouts Farmers Market, T-Mobile, Advil, Excedrin and Voltaren, with more to be announced.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival. For news and information about the Daytime Stage, fans can visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

