Sunvera Group Announces New Partnership with TruVista Surgery Center

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group (“Sunvera”), a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties as well as ophthalmic-focused ambulatory surgery centers, announced a new partnership with TruVista Surgery Center, growing its network of progressive organizations providing the highest level of specialty eye care.

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, TruVista Surgery Center was founded and developed by leading ophthalmologists in the Detroit metropolitan area to deliver high-quality, cost-effective and convenient surgical eye care to patients. The center and its staff are committed to giving their patients a personalized experience as they go through the surgery process. The AAAHC-certified center consists of four large operating suites and is focused on ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery.

“Our commitment to expanding access for our patients and supporting those who provide advanced clinical care remains unwavering. Adding TruVista to the Sunvera family is a testament to that commitment,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “As we broaden our footprint in the Michigan market, TruVista will bring exceptional insight to our teams and support our growth as a market leader.”

“We are thrilled to join Sunvera Group and greatly respect the outstanding service and collaboration that the team has provided for its partners,” said Dr. Carl Clavenna, Ophthalmologist, TruVista Surgery Center. “With Sunvera, we have found a partner that values the exceptional facility and team we have built and will work with us to take TruVista to even greater heights, further enhancing clinical outcomes and the patient experience.”

Sunvera is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McDermott, Will and Emery provided legal services to Sunvera. SVB Leerink served as the financial advisor to TruVista Surgery Center and McGuire Woods provided legal services.

Sunvera continues to pursue new partnerships with practices and ophthalmic surgery centers throughout the Midwest.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. www.SunveraGroup.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com