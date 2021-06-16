Titan Solar Power Extends Partnership with Sunrun to Bring Rooftop Solar and Battery Systems to Customers Across the United States

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan Solar Power today announced an extension of its existing partnership with Sunrun, the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider. Titan has selected Sunrun as its exclusive power purchase agreement provider for the next two years as part of the partnership. Titan will leverage Sunrun’s well-known and trusted brand with consumers, as well as its industry-leading home solar and battery offering at no-money-down and a low monthly cost, making clean, and reliable energy affordable and accessible to more American homes across the country.

As part of the partnership, Titan will have access to Sunrun’s technology and sales tools, making it easier than ever for partnered sales representatives to sell Sunrun products and deliver an excellent customer experience.

“ We pride ourselves on providing our partnered sales dealers with only the best products and tools in the solar industry,” said David Williamson, Titan Solar Power’s CEO and Co-Founder. “ This new chapter between Sunrun and Titan will allow our partners’ sales teams to strategically strengthen our footprint in existing markets and fuel our expansion into new states. We are excited for what the future holds with Sunrun.”

Sharing the same mission to help create a planet run by the sun, Titan and Sunrun will help transition Americans away from their dependency on fossil fuels and increase the production of clean, solar energy. Titan has been a Sunrun partner since 2016 and currently installs in 18 states. The company has 35 office locations in its footprint and continues to expand into new markets across the country.

About Titan Solar Power

Titan Solar Power partners with like-minded solar sales companies to deliver world-class installations with industry-leading customer experience. Titan handles all aspects of a solar module installation. “ We take pride in our work and know that it will stand the test of time. Solar is what we do and what we excel at.” As a Titan partner, you can rest assured we are just as committed to ensuring every one of your customers are elated with their decision to go solar. https://titansolarpower.com