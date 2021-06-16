Dating Gets a Stimulus Package: Tagged App Will Pay for Your First Drink

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meet Group, Inc., a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, announced the launch of DateNight, a livestreaming game which makes anyone the star of their own dating game, on its popular Tagged app. DateNight is the first-ever livestreaming dating game that offers rewards to anyone who plays. The game provides daters using its popular NextDate and BlindDate features who match during a DateNight event the opportunity to receive a free $10 gift card to one of 18 different national chain restaurants to give daters a well deserved “dating stimulus” this summer. DateNight events will occur over the next month on Thursdays and Sundays from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT starting June 17 and ending on July 31, 2021, but this program may be extended longer.

“Last year, we introduced NextDate and BlindDate to the Tagged community as a way for our members to date safely through video and have fun,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group and GM Video ParshipMeet Group. “Over the last year, our members have struggled with mental health and financial worries due to COVID-19. With vaccination rates high in the US and COVID-restrictions lifting, 84% of Tagged members say they plan to go on a date in the next 30 days. We hope this dating stimulus will help our Tagged members enjoy their summer dates even a little more with the first drink on us.”

“This is the best time to be single in recent history. A global pandemic has only strengthened the desire for millions to discover love and actually enjoy dating,” said Charreah K. Jackson, Tagged’s Connection Specialist. “There’s no place like the Tagged community, and it’s the perfect spot to meet someone new for a first date. DateNight provides the extra motivation and fun for singles to head out for more dates in person - and let Tagged cover the first drinks.”

Given the increased focus on health and safety in this time of COVID-19, The Meet Group’s Safer Dating Advisory Board continues to advise the Company and its community, providing the latest in health and safety guidelines. Beyond viral safety, The Meet Group offers enhanced physical safety to all its daters through an industry-leading relationship with UrSafe, a first-of-its-kind mobile personal safety app and next-generation global security company.

DateNight is available on the Company’s Tagged app starting June 17 through July 31 for members in the United States.

About The Meet Group, Inc.:

The Meet Group owns and operates the most engaging dating communities in the world, including MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr. Serving millions of daters daily, each month, our livestreaming solutions entice our community to spend more than 1 billion minutes in video. Our network size, technology, and leading moderation and talent teams enable us to partner for and acquire new audiences, including through video platform-as-service products. The Meet Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of ParshipMeet Group, a diversified international market leader in online dating, which also owns and operates leading matchmaking brands eharmony, Parship, and ElitePartner. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Charreah K. Jackson, Tagged’s Connection Specialist:

Charreah K. Jackson (@Charreah), named as a "Black Relationship Guru to Follow" by BET, spearheads community engagement for Tagged, leveraging her decade-long experience as a global relationship expert. She is the bestselling author of Boss Bride: The Powerful Woman's Playbook for Love & Success, which was chosen by Redbook magazine as one the 15 best motivational books for women. Charreah previously served as ESSENCE Senior Editor where she worked for a decade empowering millions, and has traveled the world as a leading voice in dating and relationships, speaking at events from Amsterdam to South Africa to her hometown of Atlanta.