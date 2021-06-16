Entravision Announces Extension of NFL Partnership for Exclusive National Spanish Radio Broadcast Rights

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that the Company will bring listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast coverage of the NFL in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Entravision will broadcast more NFL games than ever before in the 2021 season, scheduled to cover 50 games in 29 U.S. markets across its owned-and-operated and affiliate stations.

Entravision will begin with NFL Kickoff on Thursday, September 9, featuring a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Radio coverage continues across the entire, newly expanded 18-week NFL season, including all Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games, and will extend through the postseason including the AFC Championship, NFC Championship and culminating with Super Bowl LVI when the event returns to Los Angeles on February 13, 2022 after nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

Entravision’s game day broadcasts include a 15-minute pre-game show, followed by the live game broadcast and post-game analysis. In addition, Sunday broadcasts start with a 30-minute signature analysis show, Pase Completo, prior to the pre-game show. In its sixth season, Pase Completo features veteran multi-sport announcer Ricardo Celis and game analyst Tony Nuñez. The Pase Completo program will also be streamed live on Facebook Live.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL and bring our listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast of the National Football League,” said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision Communications Corporation. “With the expectation that NFL stadiums will return to full capacity for the 2021 season, the fast-growing Latino fan base is passionately awaiting the start of the season. We have had a great partnership with the NFL, and we will continue to build upon this momentum to provide best-in-class coverage and cross-promotion of the most beloved sports properties in the United States.”

“Our partnership with Entravision is vital as it helps bring NFL football to Spanish speaking fans, one of the fastest growing segments of the NFL fan base,” said Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of the NFL. “Providing Spanish language calls of a large slate of NFL games including Sunday Night and Monday Night Football as well as the postseason and the Super Bowl, Entravision will ensure that our Latino fans have access to the NFL.”

Stations carrying Entravision’s leading coverage of the NFL 2021 season:

MARKET STATE CALL LETTERS BAND DIAL OWNER LUBBOCK TEXAS KBZO AM 1460 Entravision LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA KDLD FM 103.1 Entravision SALT LAKE CITY UTAH KDUT FM 102.3 ALPHA MEDIA DALLAS-FT.WORTH TEXAS KFLC AM 1270 TUDN SAN ANTONIO TEXAS KFLZ FM 87.9 TUDN EL PASO TEXAS KINT FM 93.9 Entravision DENVER COLORADO KJMN FM 92.1 Entravision HOUSTON-GALVESTON TEXAS KLAT AM 1010 TUDN PALM SPRINGS CALIFORNIA KLOB FM 94.7 Entravision HOUSTON-GALVESTON TEXAS KLTN FM-HD3 102.9 TUDN MCALLEN TEXAS KNVO FM 101.1 Entravision ASPEN COLORADO KPVW FM 107.1 Entravision RENO NEVADA KRNV FM 102.1 Entravision SAN ANTONIO TEXAS KROM FM-HD2 92.9 TUDN LAS VEGAS NEVADA KRRN FM 92.7 Entravision ALBUQUERQUE NEW MEXICO KRZY AM 1450 Entravision EL CENTRO CALIFORNIA KSEH FM 94.5 Entravision MONTEREY-SALINAS CALIFORNIA KSES FM 107.1 Entravision STOCKTON/MODESTO CALIFORNIA KTSE FM 97.1 Entravision SALT LAKE CITY UTAH KTUB AM 1600 ALPHA MEDIA PHOENIX ARIZONA KVVA FM 106.9 & 107.1 Entravision SACRAMENTO CALIFORNIA KXSE FM 104.3 Entravision NEW YORK NEW YORK WADO AM 1280 TUDN MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD FLORIDA WAMR FM-HD3 107.5 TUDN WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA WEFL AM 760 TUDN CHICAGO ILLINOIS WOJO FM-HD3 105.1 TUDN MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD FLORIDA WQBA AM 1140 TUDN CHICAGO ILLINOIS WRTO AM 1200 TUDN NEW YORK NEW YORK WXNY FM-HD3 96.3 TUDN

*Highlights refer to affiliated stations.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.