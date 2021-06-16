Tigera’s Calico Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigera today announced the availability of Calico Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Tigera customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Calico Cloud gives DevOps, DevSecOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams a single pane of glass across multi-cluster and multi-cloud Kubernetes environments to deploy a standard set of egress access controls, enforce security policies for compliance, and observe and troubleshoot applications. Calico delivers an easy-to-understand and action-oriented view of Kubernetes networking, security and application layer running on Azure virtual machines (VMs) or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) that is otherwise extremely difficult and time-consuming to come by, due to the abstracted, ephemeral, and distributed nature of Kubernetes.

“Through Azure Marketplace, users can get Kubernetes-native security and observability in minutes for their cloud-native apps running on Azure VMs and AKS,” said Amit Gupta, VP Business Development and Product Management, Tigera. “With Calico Cloud availability on Azure Marketplace, users only need to pay for usage, aligned with their Azure resource consumption, and are able to get started within minutes instead of weeks or months-long deployment cycles.”

Calico provides automated observability capabilities that DevOps and SREs can use to quickly resolve performance hotspots and troubleshoot connectivity issues.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome Tigera Calico Cloud to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Calico Cloud at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About Tigera

Tigera is the industry leader in Kubernetes security and observability, and is also the inventor and maintainer of open-source Calico. Its newest offering, Calico Cloud, is a next-generation, Kubernetes-native cloud service that extends the declarative nature of Kubernetes to specify “security and observability as code,” which ensures consistent enforcement of security policies and compliance, and provides observability and troubleshooting across multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and hybrid deployments. Tigera’s solutions are used by some of the world’s leading companies, including AT&T, Discover, Merck, ServiceNow, HanseMerkur, RealPage, L3Harris, and Mindbody.

About Project Calico

Project Calico is an open-source project with an active development and user community. Open-source Calico was born out of this project and has grown to be the most widely adopted solution for Kubernetes networking and security, powering 1.5M+ nodes daily across 166 countries.