MICTSL Upgrades to the Latest Version of Navis N4 TOS

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Madagascar International Container Terminal Limited (MICTSL), operated by ICTSI Group, has gone live with the latest version of its flagship TOS, Navis N4 3.8. MICTSL has been running on N4 since 2013, and is one of the first ICTSI operated locations to upgrade to the newest version of the TOS.

Strategically located on the eastern coast of Madagascar, MICTSL is a key facility in the Indian Ocean connecting African and Asian trade. MICTSL is considered the leading operating terminal within the Indian Ocean Islands and is among the top performers in sub-Saharan Africa. Operating at 250,000 TEU annually, MICTSL is the gateway of Madagascar with over 90% of the country's containerized cargo handled by the terminal, and as a result of the heavy traffic, they needed a reliable TOS to keep up and scale with their business for better operations.

“We pride ourselves in delivering the best possible service to our customers and upgrading our operations to a more modern TOS is important to help our terminals achieve our goals and to remain competitive in the industry,” said Guido Heremans, CEO of MICTSL. “As a long-time Navis customer, we are looking forward to seeing the business impact at MICTSL from the N4 upgrade, and hope to strengthen and streamline our processes for all of our stakeholders with the more modern solution.”

“As global trade is more critical than ever, it is important that we are able to provide solutions to our customers to keep cargo flowing around the world,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager, EMEA at Navis. “ICTSI Group has been a great partner over the years and we are excited to assist MICTSL in reaching their operational and business goals with the latest version of N4. We look forward to continuing our partnership and hope to upgrade our TOS in the other terminals they operate in the near future.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company’s sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives. (www.ictsi.com)