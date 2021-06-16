Hilton Solves Longtime Travel Frustration by Introducing Confirmed Connecting Rooms

Hilton solves travel planning frustrations as the first major hotel company to introduce a booking experience that allows individuals to easily book and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for summer travel, Hilton solves travel planning frustrations as the first major hotel company to introduce a booking experience that allows individuals to easily book and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms. This innovative technology - Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton - has started to roll-out globally and will be available when booking on Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app at participating hotels within any of the portfolio’s 18 world-class brands.

“Research shows that nearly half of travelers booking trips together consider connecting rooms to be important. As families and friends begin to reunite, reconnect and travel again, we anticipate that need will only grow stronger,” said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Hilton. “Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton presents an innovative solution to a decades-old problem and creates a renewed confidence in the booking experience at a time when a record number of people are travel planning.”

For larger families, friend groups, wedding attendees and other travel parties, there have always been many benefits to staying in connecting guest rooms – but the booking process wasn’t always seamless. In the past, to stay in connecting rooms, guests would indicate their request when booking and then, many times, follow-up with both calls and emails, stressing the importance of this room experience for their stay. In most cases, connecting rooms, if available, were only confirmed when the guest arrived at the hotel, during check-in, sometimes leaving the guest frustrated before they even unpacked their bags.

Individuals can now book and instantly confirm connecting rooms in three easy steps:

Step 1: Select number of desired rooms, along with the destination and dates, and choose your hotel

Step 2: When selecting a room, check the box to indicate interested in connecting rooms

Step 3: Select each connecting room at the desired rates, and book the stay with instant confirmation

This concept was originally engineered by Hilton’s new urban lifestyle hotel brand, Motto by Hilton.

“The idea for Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton came straight from our guests, who told us they wanted more flexibility in their travel space and experience,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global head, Motto by Hilton. “It’s exciting to see how an innovation created for one Hilton brand can help eliminate the hassle of coordinating travel for friend and family groups across our entire family of brands.”

Most of the newly branded Motto by Hilton hotels offer an expanded connecting room concept where guests have the ability to book up to nine unique connecting room configurations with adaptable furniture and modern design to create the ideal accommodation and social environment for group travel.

For more information, or to book connecting rooms, visit Hilton.com/ConnectingRooms.

