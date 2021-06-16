Ksana Health Secures $2M Seed Round to Launch Advanced Mental Health Monitoring Platform

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ksana Health, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing behavioral healthcare and research through objective measurement and monitoring, announced today that it has raised $2M in seed funding led by Christian Angermayer’s re.Mind Capital. Separately, Ksana Health accepted an invitation from Anthem to join the Anthem Digital Incubator to pilot Ksana Health’s new digital health solution, Vira.

Standard behavioral healthcare has traditionally relied on subjective self-reporting and periodic observations. Vira by Ksana Health digitally transforms the practice of behavioral healthcare by converting the quantifiable behavioral patterns that are continuously and passively collected by smartphones into actionable and objective insights for practitioners and their patients. Practitioners can now develop personalized therapy plans that support positive behavior change through just-in-time “nudges” and communication.

"In mental health, the elephant in the room is measurement. Our tools for measuring mental health are stuck in the Stone Age, with patients filling out subjective mood surveys while already sitting in the therapist’s office. We need something like a Fitbit for our mental health: passive, continuous and totally objective. And that’s exactly what Ksana is building,” said Jan Hardorp, Founding Partner at re.Mind Capital Ltd.

In addition to being the lead investor, re.Mind will also have a seat on the board, to be held by Jan Hardorp. The seed round also includes participation from WPSS Investments, Panoramic Ventures, the Telosity Fund, Palo Santo Venture Fund, and Able Partners.

“One of the biggest problems with mental health services is that they’re stuck in the office or limited to weekly Zoom calls,” says Ksana Health CEO and co-founder, Dr. Nick Allen. “The Vira Platform allows practitioners to work more efficiently and effectively by utilizing real-time data to develop personalized interventions that meet patients where they are.”

Ksana Health aims to digitally transform mental health care to make it more accessible, scalable and effective through continuous remote patient monitoring, objective data, digital therapeutics, and seamless navigation across different levels of care, supporting people how and when they need it. Innovation in mental health care is needed now more than ever, with already increasing levels of anxiety and depression being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American Psychiatric Association, more than one-third of Americans (36%) say the pandemic is having a serious impact on their mental health. As the healthcare industry witnesses an accelerated shift to remote patient monitoring and virtual care, both patients and practitioners are demanding new approaches that are more personalized and accessible.

Ksana Health’s acceptance into the Anthem Digital Incubator (ADI) is another milestone for the company. During their residency, Ksana Health will pilot Vira within Beacon Health Options, a leading behavioral health services company with approximately 37 million members. ADI is part of Anthem Inc.’s Innovation group and is an invitation-only initiative providing resident companies with support, unique growth and educational opportunities, as well as customized coaching for their innovative solution.

“Ksana Health is continuing to transform an industry that has already seen monumental change in this past year,” shared Anish Srivastava, CEO of Telosity by Vinaj Ventures. “We're thrilled about The Vira Platform and the opportunity to leverage objective assessment to make the personalization of mental healthcare a reality.”

The Vira Platform is currently available for limited release with strategic customers. For more information on Vira, please visit www.ksanahealth.com.

ABOUT KSANA HEALTH

Ksana Health was founded in 2019 in Eugene, Oregon in order to translate the tools and findings developed by the University of Oregon's Center for Digital Mental Health into products and services that will transform mental health care and research. Led by Dr. Nick Allen, a Professor of Clinical Psychology with extensive research and clinical experience, and Will Shortt, an experienced software business leader and startup CEO, Ksana Health aims to give clients, practitioners, administrators, and researchers the digital tools that will define the future of mental health.

ABOUT RE.MIND CAPITAL

re.Mind Capital is the mental health venture arm of Christian Angermayer and his family office Apeiron Investment Group. Angermayer is best-known for his pioneering investments into psychedelics-based treatments for mental health, and is a co-founder of Atai Life Sciences and seed investor of Compass Pathways. With re.Mind, together with partners Jan Hardorp and Max de Vere, he invests in companies with radical new ideas to improve mental health and wellbeing globally. www.apeiron-investments.com

ABOUT WPSS INVESTMENTS

WPSS Investments is a Venture Capital fund focused on finding the most revolutionary diagnostics, treatments and cures for neuropsychiatric disorders. Founded and led by an entrepreneurial investment team, WPSS provides funds early stage companies led by business savvy scientists and engineers with a drive to change the world. WPSS’ Investments span psychedelic medicine, non-invasive devices, novel biomarkers and diagnostics, amongst others.

ABOUT PANORAMIC VENTURES

Panoramic Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that takes a "wider-view" approach to investing by targeting the Southeast and Midwest and placing a focus on diverse founders and university startups. Panoramic opens new doors for overlooked founders, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @panoramicvc.

ABOUT TELOSITY BY VINAJ VENTURES

The Telosity Fund was launched by Vinaj Ventures with a focus on investing in early stage companies offering both scalable and affordable digital mental wellbeing solutions for people between the ages of 10 and 24 years old. Committed to the success of their companies, The Telosity Fund developed a targeted ecosystem and subject matter expert approach to support portfolio companies beyond the capital that they invest. Visit https://www.telosity.co/

ABOUT PALO SANTO VENTURE PARTNERS

Palo Santo’s diversified investment fund is helping to increase the supply of clinically effective and accessible mental health and addiction treatment solutions needed in today’s world. Visit https://www.palosanto.vc/

ABOUT ABLE PARTNERS

An investment partnership supporting passionate entrepreneurs and inspiring brands that will make the daily lives of people healthier, happier, and more enlightened. Visit https://ablepartners.nyc/