Viken Detection Channel Partner, Federal Resources, Selected by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for a Five-Year $2.5 Million Blanket Purchase Agreement

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viken Detection, pioneer of x-ray imaging and analytical devices, today announced its channel partner, Federal Resources, has been awarded a $2.5 million contract from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for Viken Detection’s NIGHTHAWK-HBI™ handheld x-ray imager. The five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) allows the agency the flexibility to deploy a unique array of technologies which have been designed to meet the specific needs of their diverse mission.

“Viken Detection is honored to support the DEA in its critical mission to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs in the United States,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Viken Detection. “The opioid crisis is ongoing, and Viken will continue to do its part to support the law enforcement agencies on the front lines.”

Viken Detection’s NIGHTHAWK-HBI is a handheld backscatter imager that enables law enforcement officers and agents to quickly, safely and cost-effectively locate concealed narcotics, explosives and other contraband. Viken’s technology has already aided in thousands of seizures in the U.S. and around the world.

Training will also be provided as part of the long-term contract. For more information about Viken Detection, please visit us at www.vikendetection.com.

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and environmental hazardous threats. The company’s innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 & NIGHTHAWK-HBI (handled imagers) and Pb200i (lead-paint analyzer), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered just west of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit vikendetection.com.