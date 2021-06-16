CPS Brings Cloud Pricing Index to eCloud’s Managed Service Practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Pricing Services, Inc. (CPS) and eCloud Managed Solutions, LLC (eCloud) have reached an agreement whereby the companies will integrate CPS’s Inframeter™ technology into eCloud’s managed service practice.

CPS and eCloud will unite Inframeter™ with implementations used by eCloud and its clientele. The companies will also establish several pricing benchmark indices for eCloud’s clients based upon Inframeter’s patented output, the Workload Consumption Unit (WCU). Integrations will include Cloudcheckr and AWS QuickSight.

Inframeter™, an IT financial management SaaS metering platform, facilitates visibility into IT workloads and provides leadership with essential intelligence. Inframeter uniquely outputs WCUs, a standardized measurement that helps enterprises rationalize workload costs across providers, environments, applications, and departments. The WCU will serve as the basis of eCloud’s pricing information service.

eCloud is a vendor-agnostic hybrid cloud solutions integrator and MSP with expertise across AWS, Azure, and GCP. eCloud delivers security, agility, and speed to maximize any environment and enhance business performance. With a global footprint of 1600+ data centers, 450+ domestic and global network providers, and over 50,000 migrated VMs, eCloud leverages industry partnerships to ensure the most competitive prices and IT procurement possible.

“ This partnership complements each of our unique capabilities,” said CPS Co-Founder and CEO, Tim Martin. “ What we love about eCloud is not only their breadth of technical expertise, but also their unmatched passion for saving clients’ money,” Martin said.

“ What’s unique about CPS is their ability to deliver total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis at the workload level,” said eCloud Managing Partner, Eric Sanders. “ We’re excited to bring this enhanced offering to market,” Sanders said.

eCloud has ‘Certified Inframeter™ Professionals’ on staff and is now deploying Inframeter in client environments. Interested parties should contact eric@ecloudms.com.

About Cloud Pricing Services, Inc.

Cloud Pricing Services (CPS) is the developer of Inframeter™, an IT financial management SaaS metering platform. Inframeter facilitates visibility into IT workloads and provides leadership with unique information they can trust to make financial decisions with complete confidence. Inframeter includes an intuitive ‘executive dashboard’ along with dynamic APIs that developers can use to produce actionable outcomes (e.g., idle shutdown, infrastructure-as-code, third-party integrations, M&A consolidations, “third-wave cloud” rationalization). For more information: www.cloudpricingservices.com.

About eCloud Managed Solutions, LLC

eCloud Managed Solutions helps businesses in the cloud or considering cloud evolve their legacy infrastructures. eCloud is a women-owned, hybrid cloud solutions integrator that takes an application-centric and consultative approach to supporting critical IT systems. eCloud’s managed services accelerate scale to achieve an average of 34% cost reduction, giving clients the support they need for critical systems without the cost and hassle of doing it all in-house. With a full suite of managed services ranging from data center to desktop, eCloud has the capacity to customize solutions and educate clients on how to secure funding from providers to maximize their investment. To learn more about how eCloud can be your one-stop shop for your company’s IT needs, visit: https://ecloudms.com/.