Monroe Capital Supports Golden Gate Capital’s Acquisition of Securly, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Securly, Inc. (“Securly”) by private equity sponsor Golden Gate Capital.

Founded in 2012 and based in San Jose, CA, Securly is an end-to-end student safety and device management platform serving more than 10 million students globally across 2,500 K-12 school districts. Securly’s pioneering student safety technology enables district and school administrators, educators and parents to keep children safe and engaged, guiding them through an increasingly digital world. The company’s signature cloud-based web filter leverages the industry’s most sophisticated AI engine in student safety to identify signs of bullying, self-harm and violence across all devices.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.