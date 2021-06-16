CenterWell Senior Primary Care to open four senior-focused care centers in South Louisiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open four new senior-focused care centers in South Louisiana by early 2022, giving seniors in Denham Springs, Hammond, Covington, Slidell and surrounding areas access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country, delivering care to approximately 57,000 patients in its more than 65 centers, with continuous growth plans. CenterWell opened 15 new centers in the past year, and up to 20 are expected to open this year.

“We do things a little differently from the traditional primary-care center,” said Brienne Loy, M.D., primary care Regional Medical Director for Louisiana. “Rather than a transactional model of healthcare, in which a healthcare professional treats one specific condition, we take a more holistic view, in which we assess all of the patient’s needs, including their emotional wellbeing, their access to food and transportation and other factors that can affect their health. Then we develop a plan to address each of those needs.”

Each new CenterWell Senior Primary Care location in South Louisiana will be staffed by board-certified physicians and nurses, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and social workers, who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. CenterWell is planning to hire approximately 30 employees overall, and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits.

New centers scheduled to open between September and December include these locations:

Covington

66 Park Place

Covington, LA 70433

Denham Springs

2314 S. Range Avenue

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Hammond

2240 W Thomas Street

Hammond, LA 70471

A fourth area center is planned for Slidell in early 2022, with an address to be announced later.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates.

Area Medical Director

Primary Care Physicians

Physicians Nurse Practitioner or Physicians Assistants

Medical Assistant

RN Care Coaches

Certified Coders

Front Office Medical Record Clerks

Referral Coordinators

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit the CenterWell career site at PatientFocusedCareers.com.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a payer-agnostic and wholly-independent subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit https://www.centerwellprimarycare.com/.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the new brand for a primary care medical group practice with centers open or opening in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of: