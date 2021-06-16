Lineage Logistics Announces Sponsorship of Kelley James’ Million Meals Tour

Lineage Logistics is sponsoring Kelley James’ second Million Meals Tour as he continues his partnership with Steph and Ayesha Curry, through their Foundation Eat. Learn. Play., and Feeding America, through Meals UP, to donate at least one million meals by performing CDC compliant, private, acoustic shows for hosts, their families, and close friends. The tour route for 2021 includes shows at 53 locations across the United States. Visit millionmealstour.com for more information. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lineage Logistics is sponsoring Kelley James’ second Million Meals Tour as he continues his partnership with Steph and Ayesha Curry, through their Foundation Eat. Learn. Play., and Feeding America, through Meals UP, to donate at least one million meals by performing CDC compliant, private, acoustic shows for hosts, their families, and close friends. The tour route for 2021 includes shows at 53 locations across the United States. Visit millionmealstour.com for more information. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced its sponsorship of American singer and entertainer Kelley James and his Million Meals Tour to raise funds for those facing food insecurity across the United States.

Lineage Logistics is sponsoring James’ second tour as he continues his partnership with Steph and Ayesha Curry, through their Foundation Eat. Learn. Play., and Feeding America, through Meals UP, to donate at least one million meals by performing CDC compliant, private, acoustic shows for hosts, their families, and close friends. The tour route for 2021 includes shows at 53 locations across the United States.

James’ second tour follows his tour in the summer of 2020, where he embarked on his first Million Meals Tour after hearing about the sweeping food insecurity issues across the United States, specifically with children who relied on school programs to provide a majority of their meals during the pandemic. Since the start of the 2020 tour, Kelley has helped generate donations of over 1,500,000 meals to Feeding America and an additional $350,000 to Eat. Learn. Play.

“We are incredibly proud to sponsor Kelley James on his ambitious and inspiring journey to raise funds to donate meals to those in need,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “At Lineage, we live out our purpose every day to help fight food insecurity and couldn’t be more aligned with Kelley’s commitment to the Million Meals Tour.”

“The issue of food insecurity in the United States has grown increasingly important over the past year,” said Kelley James, American singer and entertainer. “After my tour in 2020, I grew increasingly passionate about this issue and knew there was more work to be done. I couldn’t be more excited for the second part of this tour and am honored that Lineage is sponsoring my work to donate one million meals to those in need.”

Lineage previously worked with a variety of partners, including Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., to achieve the goal of its “Share A Meal” campaign which called on global influencers, individuals and food chain leaders to help provide 100 million meals to people affected by COVID-19. The campaign took a multi-faceted, innovative approach to raise awareness and funds which involved donations of time, expertise, services and employment. As a result of financial donations made to Feeding America in support of the campaign, Lineage has been named as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Lineage’s partnership with Feeding America was formed in 2019 to reduce process waste and streamline supply chain operations to more efficiently serve communities in need.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 350 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 15 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)