n-Lorem Foundation Announces Partnership with Nitto Avecia to Strengthen Development of Personalized Medicines for Patients with Ultra-Rare Diseases

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--n-Lorem Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free, lifetime supplies of individualized RNA-targeted medicines to patients with ultra-rare diseases, today announced a new partnership with Nitto Avecia, the world’s largest oligonucleotide therapeutics manufacturer.

n-Lorem Foundation is the first and only charitable organization with a mission to provide personalized and potentially life-saving treatments to patients who have diseases caused by extremely unique mutations (1 to 30 patients worldwide) for free, for life. By accessing the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology developed at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, n-Lorem helps qualifying patients receive individualized ASO treatments for their unique condition.

Through this new partnership, Nitto Avecia will provide manufacturing support through its contribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for the development of individualized ASO medicines, as well as a financial donation to the foundation. The partnership and resources are critical in helping n-Lorem continue to rapidly scale up its unique charitable model to help as many desperate patients as possible.

“We are committed to advancing the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics, and n-Lorem’s mission to bring individualized ASO treatments to patients with ultra-rare conditions falls perfectly in line with what we’ve set out to do,” said Seiji Fujioka, President, Nitto Avecia. “We pleased to forge this meaningful partnership that will help provide hope and treatment to more patients in need.”

“On behalf of the patients we serve, we thank the leadership of Nitto Avecia and all those who work at the company for the generous donation, and even more importantly, the contributions to the manufacturing of ASOs for our patients with ultra-rare diseases,” said Dr. Stanley T. Crooke, Founder, CEO and Chairman, n-Lorem Foundation. “We establish these partnerships with patient care front of mind. More resources and funding allows us to help more patients – which is the entire reason n-Lorem exists.”

To learn how your organization can partner with n-Lorem and help answer the challenge of treating patients with ultra-rare diseases, contact Tracy Johnson, Executive Director (Tracy.Johnson@nlorem.org). Learn more about n-Lorem’s mission at www.nlorem.org, and please consider giving to n-Lorem to bring hope, possibility and treatment options to these desperate patients and families.

About n-Lorem Foundation

n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organization established to apply the efficiency, versatility and specificity of antisense technology to charitably provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat patients with ultra-rare diseases (1 to 30 patients) that are the result of a single genetic defect unique to only one or very few individuals. ASOs are short strands of modified DNA that can specifically target the transcripts of a defective gene to correct the abnormality. The advantage of experimental ASO medicines is that they can be developed rapidly, inexpensively and are highly specific. n-Lorem was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., former chairman and CEO, and current executive chairman of the board of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who founded Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1989 and, through his vision and leadership, established the company as the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics. To learn more about the n-Lorem Foundation, visit www.nlorem.org, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Nitto Avecia

Nitto Avecia is the largest oligonucleotide manufacturer in the world and continues to play an integral role in advancing the oligo therapeutic market. With over 20 years of experience and over 1,000 sequences manufactured, we fulfill our clients' needs for pre-clinical, clinical, and launched products. With production capacity in FDA-audited facilities near Boston, MA, and Cincinnati, OH, we produce a novel class of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) -- oligonucleotides -- used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop drug treatments for a variety of health indications. In addition to our pre-clinical and CGMP oligo manufacturing capability, we leverage our wealth of expertise to offer a portfolio of services that includes Analytical Development, Process Development, and Quality Control testing. To learn more about Nitto Avecia, visit www.avecia.com, www.aveciapharma.com and www.nitto.com.