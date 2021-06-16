Loop Energy to Fuel 8-Meter Minibus with Mobility & Innovation a.s. in Slovakia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces the order of the company’s S300 fuel cell module to Slovakia-based company, Mobility & Innovation a.s. (M&I), to fuel the electric powertrain of their new 8-meter transit bus as part of the company’s M&I composite platform. This order is the first under the commercial agreement signed between the parties, which anticipates over $1.9 million USD in fuel cell shipments from Loop Energy over the next two and a half years.

“This marks the start of a new era in Slovakian bus manufacturing,” said János Onódi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Mobility & Innovation a.s. “Combining our best-in-class lightweight composite body truck and our technology with Loop Energy, one of the best fuel cell platforms in the world, is a natural and exciting next step for us.”

M&I is the developer of a lightweight and zero-emission city bus platform, known for its zero emissions powertrain and industry leading GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) for a zero-emission transit bus vehicle. Manufactured with laminate composite materials, M&I buses are lighter than comparable steel vehicles. The low-curb weight enables greater passenger capacity, while still meeting even the most stringent of axel load requirements.

To further meet the need for both power density and fuel-efficient energy, M&I has selected Loop Energy to provide their proprietary fuel cell modules. Loop can deliver power and enable a smaller fuel storage system without compromising the weight or range of the bus. The fuel cell system will also aid in improved total cost of ownership for M&I’s customers.

“Mobility & Innovation’s M&I family of vehicles offers a great fit with both municipal and private bus fleet operators’ requirements. We are very excited about being a part of the upcoming launch of the hydrogen electric model of the M&I bus,” said George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer of Loop Energy. “Municipal transit is a great example of a vertical market with a very strong business case for hydrogen electric vehicles and as a result, we maintain a strong focus on establishing strategic partnerships with bus OEMs across the key geographic markets.”

About Mobility & Innovation a.s.

Mobility & Innovation a.s. is a Slovakia-based company responsible for the development of composite lightweight, zero-emission city bus platform. M&I’s platform is known for its hydrogen electric powertrain and industry leading GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) for a zero-emission transit bus vehicle, while its low curb weight enables greater passenger capacity while still meeting even the most stringent axel load requirements. For more information, please visit http://mobility-inovation.sk/hu.html.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow™ was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated February 18, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.