Curator Announces Five New Strategic Technology Partnerships

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is deepening its bench of partners, adding five new preferred vendors in the technology space: Allbridge, Canary Technologies, Pegasus Intelligence Solutions, ResortPass, and Tripleseat. Curator has negotiated beneficial contracts with these technology vendors to offer their products and services to the independent hotel members in the Collection.

“During the pandemic, hotels have seen a rise in operational costs and felt a more pressing need to optimize every dollar spent,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator. “Now more than ever, it’s important to reevaluate technology partners to ensure hotels benefit from the most cost-efficient and effective solutions.”

Curator helps independent hotels do just that, taking on vendor evaluations, negotiations, and contracting so hotel owners and operators can instead focus on providing unique and standout guest experiences only independent lifestyle hotels can offer.

“We are pleased to partner with these exceptional providers and broaden the growing collection of handpicked solutions for our members,” Segal adds. “Curator’s mission is to put together a best-in-class technology offering, and we are confident that, as a result of our thorough vetting process, each of these providers will enable our members to create the best possible technology ecosystem for their hotels.”

Wireless Network Solutions

Curator’s new agreement with Allbridge provides hotel wireless internet connectivity solutions including network design and procurement, project management, installation, and ongoing support with a discounted, tiered support model. Guests will benefit from seamless connected experiences when streaming shows, movies, and games – meaning Curator hotels can boost customer satisfaction and provide frictionless solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection under a business model that helps owners and operators lower costs to aid in the recovery of the hotel industry from COVID-19," said Craig Snelgrove, EVP of Sales for Allbridge. "At the same time, hoteliers can expect excellence from the Wi-Fi service and solutions provided by Allbridge."

Digital Authorization and Payment Form Solutions

Curator has partnered with Canary Technologies, a leader in hospitality technology, providing hoteliers with easy, intuitive, and secure solutions to create the ideal guest experience. Canary's digital authorization solution will allow Curator member hotels to improve their credit card authorization experience by digitizing and streamlining operations. The solution is more secure than paper forms and manual payment data entry, preventing chargebacks and fraud by up to 90%, allowing Curator member hotel guests to feel more protected when making travel purchases.

"Canary Technologies is looking forward to partnering with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and working together to improve the guest experience, reduce operational overhead, ensure PCI compliance, and reduce chargebacks and fraud," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder of Canary Technologies.

Revenue and Distribution Reporting and Intelligence Platform

Curator is also offering Pegasus Intelligence Solutions, a newly created and customized solution from Pegasus to its member hotels. Pegasus’ mission is to help hotels strengthen guest connections and provide faster, more flexible data insights, enabling hoteliers to increase visibility and control over their revenue and distribution strategy. Curator member hotels will have access to Pegasus’ innovative cloud-based data exploration, reporting, and intelligence solution.

"When we heard Curator Hotel & Resort Collection was looking for best-in-class technology for their independent hotel members, we knew that Pegasus Intelligence Solutions would be the perfect fit," said Gautam Lulla, CEO of Pegasus. "With the economy heating up and travel demand growing, independent hoteliers have a lot on their plates. Without time and resources to comb through tons of data, the Pegasus AI Data platform combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver transformational insights in real-time so busy hoteliers can act on them quickly."

Guest Amenity and Experience Sales and Distribution Agreement

At a time when travel demand is returning, many customers are looking for local daytime experiences and escapes that do not require an overnight stay or traveling far distances. ResortPass is the ultimate partner to help Curator members optimize their sales and distribution of unique amenities and one-of-a-kind spaces to guests and local residents. ResortPass is the leading day-guest booking platform, providing hotels and resorts a full-service solution to monetize their under-utilized amenities and spaces and boost ancillary revenue.

“Partnering with Curator means we can bring the collection of properties a significant new revenue channel from the fast-growing new market of day guests,” said Romina Rozensztajn, Global VP of Sales & Account Management for ResortPass. “This strategic partnership is expected to drive significant new revenue for participating hotels and help to increase F&B volumes across the Collection.”

Sales and Catering Management Platform

Tripleseat is another addition to the Curator vendor portfolio, providing over 300 combined years of restaurant and hotel sales and catering technology experience. With an integrated CRM, Guest Room Control, and an event management platform, Tripleseat will assist Curator member hotels with streamlining group sales, simplifying the booking process, and enabling teams to work more efficiently.

“Having spent decades in the hotel industry, I created Tripleseat to help hotel sales teams modernize and improve the guest experience at a more reasonable price point than has been offered for the past 20-plus years,” said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. “Curator’s members exemplify the exact market we are trying to help: premier independent and boutique hotels that focus on improving every detail of the guest experience, while utilizing the best technology to run a more streamlined operation. We are bringing the best companies together so everyone can succeed.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the trusted partner to deliver one connected experience with all network technologies for the hospitality industry. Currently serving more than one million rooms nationally, Allbridge is the single source property technology provider for system design, procurement, installation, and ongoing management. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Scottsdale, Arizona, and The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is helping to modernize the hotel technology stack with agile, cloud-based solutions to improve antiquated workflows. Canary provides a suite of innovative, PCI-compliant tools that help hotels provide a better guest experience by bringing paper processes online. The company has offices in San Francisco and New York, and serves thousands of hotels across the globe. For more information, visit www.canarytechnologies.com or email info@canarytechnologies.com.

About Pegasus

Pegasus combines high-tech innovation with high-touch service to give hoteliers more control over their revenue and distribution strategy than ever before. Following their merger with Travel Tripper, Pegasus enables hoteliers to better connect with their guests through an innovative and flexible platform of Reservations, E-commerce, Global Sales, and Business Intelligence solutions that help hotels drive demand and increase revenue and profitability, including the Pegasus CRS, named Best CRS 2021 by Hotel Tech Report. With more than 30 years of experience in global distribution, Pegasus serves hotels across 120 countries from eight offices worldwide in New York, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.pegs.com.

About ResortPass

ResortPass is the leading day-guest booking platform providing hotels and resorts a full-service solution to monetize their under-utilized amenities and boost ancillary revenue. Over 700 hotels across 150 cities including top brands such as Hyatt, Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont, Hilton, Kimpton, Four Seasons, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and many more, offer leisure and business amenities, experiences, and spaces on the ResortPass platform for on-demand booking by local and visiting guests on select days. ResortPass also offers a white-label product for hotels to give overnight guests an easy way to book non-room amenities, activities, and events online, a powerful solution to further optimize revenue and enhance the guest experience.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat’s modern, cloud-based sales and catering platform is used worldwide by more than 15,000 properties, in 30 different countries. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day while also increasing sales by 30% or more on average. Tripleseat’s features, paired with their integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for independent boutique hotels.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.