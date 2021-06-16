Schneider Electric, Citizens Energy Partner to Drive Equitable Energy Access in the Northeast

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Citizens Energy Corporation, a Boston-based non-profit energy company, announced a strategic alliance forged to serve local communities in the Northeast in need of access to sustainable energy sources, as well as to align with initiatives set forth in President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Advancing green power access for all

Citizens Energy Corporation and Schneider Electric’s partnership is designed to support municipalities across New England and will expand to meet additional needs nationwide. Both public and private partnerships are in place to build projects aiding communities in crisis, while combating climate or other disaster-related outages.

“Schneider Electric is thrilled to solidify our relationship with Citizens Energy through this new strategic alliance,” said Donald Wingate, Vice President, Utility & Microgrid Solutions for Schneider Electric. “Their mission to ensure all people have access to clean energy resources for their basic needs is aligned with Schneider’s values and Sustainability Impact Goals to bring smarter, greener infrastructure to life that contributes to economic growth and climate action.”

Through this innovative partnership, Schneider Electric will support Citizens Energy’s existing storage and microgrid projects across the entire Northeast region, as well as drive new projects on an ongoing basis to benefit local and regional non-profit organizations and municipalities.

“Our partnership with Schneider Electric comes at a time when more communities than ever struggle to access affordable power that mitigates the effects of climate change,” said Citizens Energy’s Founder and Chairman Joseph P. Kennedy II. “As a result of severe weather that has caused widespread power outages, this partnership is designed to protect vulnerable communities. We’re proud to work with Schneider to make the green energy revolution accessible for all.”

Aligning with President Biden’s infrastructure plans

In the wake of President Biden’s recent unveiling of his infrastructure plan, which includes significant investments to reenergize America’s power infrastructure, the partnership arrives at an opportune moment to further invest in the technology that will provide communities with resilient energy sources.

This new partnership presents a valuable opportunity for municipalities to secure funding for energy infrastructure development ahead of any federal spending. The first project to result from this partnership was launched in Spring of this year on behalf of the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, a social services institution in Connecticut. Citizens Energy Corporation is funding the microgrid using the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) business model allowing construction to be completed without any up-front costs to the Daughters of Mary. Additional projects will aid critical community structures like schools, hospitals, and emergency response centers with microgrid and energy resilience solutions.

Citizens Energy also partners with the Vineyard Wind project, the first large-scale offshore wind project in North America. Citizens Energy is responsible for managing the Resiliency and Affordability Program (RAP) for some of the projects’ host communities. The RAP could result in EaaS projects that benefit low-income residents of communities affected by the offshore wind project.

For more information about Schneider Electric's microgrid solutions, please visit http://www.schneider-electric.us/microgrid. For more information about Citizens Energy Corporation’s renewable energy projects and programs, please visit www.citizensenergy.com/.

About Citizens Energy Corporation

Citizens Energy Corporation is a Boston-based non-profit founded in 1979 by former U.S. Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Under his leadership as Chairman, Citizens Energy has compiled a 40+ year history of channelling revenues from successful energy ventures in oil, natural gas, electricity trading, energy efficiency and conservation, transmission, wind power, solar arrays as well as energy storage and microgrids to programs that help the underprivileged.

Citizens Energy owns and operates the largest low-income community shared solar project in the country, located in Imperial Valley, California, as well as the largest program of its kind in Massachusetts, in keeping with its goal to make the renewable energy revolution accessible for all. www.citizensenergy.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on:

https://www.twitter.com/SchneiderNA

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectricUS/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

http://blog.se.com/

Hashtags: #Microgrid #LifeIsOn #AccessToEnergy #SchneiderElectric