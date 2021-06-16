Zep, Inc. Named Official Cleaning Partner of Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zep, Inc., today announced a multiyear agreement with AMB Sports+Entertainment (AMBSE) to be the official cleaning partner of Atlanta United FC which includes providing cleaning products and services to clean Mercedes-Benz stadium and other AMBSE properties.

Zep, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of cleaning, disinfection, and sanitation solutions, will be applying their innovative Zep Assure™ Program to clean, disinfect, and sanitize key parts of the stadium, while providing products during games to help promote a clean environment for fans.

“At Zep, we are committed to providing a cleaner, safer environment for fans as they return to watch their Atlanta sports teams,” said Gary Gastel, Zep chief digital and marketing officer. “Our Zep Assure™ disinfection program can give fans increased confidence of being in a clean and safe environment.”

The Zep Assure™ Program follows CDC guidance for maintaining cleanliness and enhancing disinfection practices that can reduce the risk of illness. This program is comprised of specific products, protocols and service solutions that have been customized to support the unique needs of a sports facility. To learn more about the Zep Assure™ Program, visit www.zepassure.com.

“We are pleased to welcome Zep, Inc. as the Official Cleaning Partner of Atlanta United,” Club President Darren Eales said. “A local company that is an industry leader with a long history of providing cleaning solutions, Zep is the ideal partner for us to continue our commitment of delivering a premier guest experience with the cleanest possible environment for our supporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

To learn more about Zep solutions, contact a representative. Zep products are available in stores including Home Depot and at www.buyzep.com.

About Zep, Inc.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for food and beverage, industrial and institutional, retail, and vehicle care customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium brands built over an 80+ year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time. To learn more, visit www.zep.com.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-game attendance (72,548), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.