Women of Commonwealth Initiative Emphasizes Commitment to Inclusion and Community

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, recognizes the strength in its community of women advisors and is committed to creating a space where all feel supported, valued, and empowered, as well as providing the tools to elevate their success. With this goal in mind, the Women of Commonwealth initiative launched earlier this year. Its annual event, the Summit for Women Advisors, which is being held virtually June 23–24, will provide an opportunity to promote growth, influence change, and encourage connection.

Backed by a dedicated internal steering committee that shares ideas, knowledge, and talent, as well as an advisory council of 17 women advisors, whose varied backgrounds and expertise provide unique perspectives, the Women of Commonwealth initiative supports women advisors in achieving their personal and business-related goals, builds allies, and strengthens the Commonwealth community as a whole.

“ Women are uniquely positioned to excel within the financial advisory industry, but are significantly underrepresented,” said Jessica Fougere, vice president, conferences, events, and community engagement. “ Continuing to level the playing field is not only the right thing to do; investing in this community will undeniably lead to a stronger Commonwealth and better world.”

The summit, now in its third year, will feature dynamic content focused on timely, relevant topics for both business and life, presented by Commonwealth experts and guest speakers, as well as virtual networking opportunities for the more than 250 attendees. The agenda offers a variety of sessions, including:

Investing in Women: Achieve Performance and Impact

Financial Services Sisterhood: How to Bring More Women into Our Industry

Planning for Single Women

Why Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Is Important to Corporate Strength and Driving Social Change

Panel Discussion: A Seat at the Table: Creating Change Through Board Representation

What High-Net-Worth Women Want

Featured keynote speakers include Glennon Doyle, author, activist, and founder of Together Rising; Brad Phillips, chief executive, Throughliner Group; and Reneé Rongen, speaker, author, and business consultant.

“ We strive to nurture and grow this exemplary community through impactful programming and opportunities for amplified conversations, and we’re eager to kick off our 2021 Summit for Women Advisors,” added Fougere. “ The summit agenda was built in partnership with the Women Advisor Council, and we thank these accomplished and inspiring women for their ongoing support and contributions.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Seven Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.