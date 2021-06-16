PierianDx and Intermountain Healthcare Combine Expertise to Advance Myriad Genetics’ Tumor Test Offering

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PierianDx, the global leader in clinical genomics knowledge, today announced that it will work with existing partner, Intermountain Healthcare, to support Myriad Genetics’ comprehensive germline and somatic tumor testing service. The PierianDx support will enable Myriad to expand access to the highest quality somatic testing for patients in the U.S. and around the world. Somatic tumor tests performed using Intermountain Healthcare’s TheraMap® test will be analyzed and interpreted using the PierianDx Clinical Genomic Workspace™ and then combined with Myriad’s existing germline and companion diagnostic tests, providing a holistic and integrated view for all oncologists.

As our knowledge of cancer and the number of therapeutic options grows, oncologists are increasingly seeking both germline and somatic inputs to inform patient treatment. The new service from Myriad Genetics will provide oncologists with a single, easy-to-read report that combines the Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which assesses germline alterations in 35 genes associated with increased risk for eight common cancers; its myChoice® CDx, a tissue-based companion diagnostic test that assesses a patient’s HRD (homologous recombination repair deficiency) status and predicts the ability to respond to certain PARP (poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase) inhibitors; and Intermountain’s TheraMap® test, which interrogates 523 genes with known relevance to cancer.

As a long-standing partner of PierianDx, Intermountain Healthcare already uses PierianDx Clinical Genomics Workspace to analyze results from the TheraMap test. The platform enables them to rapidly and accurately classify and interpret variants and produce a physician-ready report. Now, Clinical Genomics Workspace will enable Intermountain Healthcare to accommodate test volumes generated through Myriad’s global reach.

“We are pleased to enhance our partnership with PierianDx to provide comprehensive genomic test results to Myriad’s cancer testing service, thereby helping to improve outcomes for patients,” says Lincoln Nadauld, Vice President and Chief of Precision Medicine and Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare.

“To advance precision oncology, we must collaborate across the healthcare ecosystem, combining capabilities from leading partners to increase access to genetic testing and provide better outcomes for all patients,” states Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “Our collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare, and the resulting use of Clinical Genomics Workspace, will enable us to provide a complete genetic picture to oncologists.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Intermountain Healthcare to provide comprehensive genomic test results as part of Myriad’s expanding cancer testing service,” states Mark McDonough, PierianDx CEO. “Our contribution to Myriad’s enhanced testing service aligns with our mission to help catalyze the democratization of clinical genomics by partnering with leading-edge healthcare organizations like Intermountain Healthcare and Myriad to optimally serve patients and physicians.”

About PierianDx

Founded in 2014, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide. Its industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, IVD-ready knowledgebase and reporting solution, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient’s bedside, PierianDx drives the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerates the fight against somatic cancer and hereditary diseases. For more information visit www.pieriandx.com.