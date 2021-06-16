Cipriani and Moment Factory Announce the Return of SuperReal, the Cutting-Edge Art Experience Blurring the Lines of Real and Surreal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As New York City eagerly re-emerges from pandemic restrictions, Cipriani, the iconic four-generation name in global hospitality, in collaboration with multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory, are pleased to announce the return of SuperReal - the cutting-edge interactive art experience of your digital dreams that bridges reality and illusion. Exclusive to New York City, the June 16 opening coincides with the 100th anniversary of the historic Cunard building (now known as Cipriani 25 Broadway) which opened in 1921.

Created by Moment Factory specifically for Cipriani’s 25 Broadway location, this pioneering immersive adventure fuses pixel-precise projection mapping technology and unprecedented multimedia art, to transport visitors through multidimensional moments that heighten all the senses. “We are thrilled that our partnership with Moment Factory is returning to this beautiful New York City landmark just as the city begins to reopen," said Giuseppe Cipriani. "SuperReal brings together the best in art, technology and hospitality that New York has to offer, for a truly one-of-a-kind experience, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back."

Over a span of forty-five minutes, SuperReal invites visitors to explore, play, or relax within five unique dreamlike scenes in one grandiose hall - each one encompassing a different dimension with a distinct narrative, bringing abstract concepts to life with stunning and interactive visuals. “SuperReal seems even more relevant and meaningful after this crazy time of worldwide isolation,” said Sakchin Bessette, Co-founder and Executive Creative Director at Moment Factory. “We are excited to bring people together physically again and to share this inspiring, delightful, and optimistic immersive experience with new and returning audiences. The theme of blurring the lines between the physical and the digital and creating a New Surreal is very timely.”

SuperReal has been carefully conceived to heighten the iconic architecture of Cipriani 25 Broadway, transforming the former home of the Cunard Line’s Grand Hall from a vast, imposing structure to a playful and interactive feast for the senses. In the same way the site was associated with trans-Atlantic journeys, connecting the Old World with the New during the 1920s, today, after a year long reality altering pandemic, SuperReal is a symbol of New York’s resilience, connecting the past and the future, and blurring the boundaries between what is real and what is surreal.

Press selects can be found in the link here. SuperReal will be open throughout the summer. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $35 per adult, $27 ages 4-17 (children 3 and under admitted free) and can be purchased at www.superrealnyc.com. Follow the conversation on social media with @SuperRealNY and #SuperReal.

ABOUT SUPERREAL

SuperReal is the new Surreal. It explores new realms of immersive experiences juxtaposing Iconic Landmark Architecture with layers of new technology to create contemporary surreal experiences. Blurring the lines between the physical and the digital, the real and the unreal, illusion and reality, SuperReal transports audiences into emotional spaces of awe, magic and wonder.

SuperReal is an optimistic view on where technology can bring humanity as it celebrates the future of dreams and the poetry of the invisible, inspiring transformation in a communal experience. As humanity has entered the age of “The Merge” where the digital and the physical are becoming ever more indistinguishable, SuperReal is an experiment in exploring the potential for new human experience in which the interface is ubiquitous.

ABOUT MOMENT FACTORY

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. Our team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 450 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. Productions span the globe and include such clients as Changi Airport, Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal, Disney, Arcade Fire, Microsoft, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Madonna, Cipriani, Universal Studios, the Toronto Zoo and the Reims Cathedral. momentfactory.com

ABOUT CIPRIANI

On May 13 1931, Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar on the first floor of an abandoned rope warehouse off a dead end in Piazza San Marco, Venice. At 50 square meters, it appeared to be a typical “cozy” Venetian restaurant, but with the careful attention to detail and perfectly proportioned furniture, glasses and cutlery Harry’s Bar was anything but typical. Unchanged since 1931 and now a National Landmark, its famously relaxed atmosphere, great food and warm service have catered to a very eclectic clientele that has included through the years Hollywood legends, royalty, artists and people from all over the world. It has been constantly imitated but never reproduced. In the 90 years since and with three generations of Cipriani family members leading the growth, Arrigo, Giuseppe and his sons Ignazio and Maggio, Cipriani has developed into an international hospitality brand, with restaurants, landmarked event spaces, luxury residential, hotels and private membership clubs around the world including Venice, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Monte Carlo, Ibiza, Mexico City, Dubai, Riyadh, Las Vegas and the upcoming Punta del Este, Milan, Moscow and Doha. The timeless values of love for service, lack of imposition, quality of products and luxury in simplicity are still valid today as they were in 1931. cipriani.com

HISTORY OF 25 BROADWAY

Cipriani 25 Broadway, the former Cunard Building, is a historic New York City landmark built in 1921 for the Cunard Steamship Line, which was named after Samuel Cunard. The lobby of the building was used as a ticketing hall for transatlantic journeys and designed by architect, Benjamin Wistar Morris. The interior of the building was designed to represent marine and steamship lines that portrayed the voyage at sea while the exterior boasts a Renaissance façade making it attractive to all that walk by. The building has maintained its opulent interior which includes paintings of steamship routes and sea life to add to the exquisite vaulted ceilings and unique architecture. The rich history behind the iconic building serves to tell a narrative through its paintings and architecture. The Cunard Building was designated a landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission on September 19, 1995. In 1977, the building was sold and used as a Post Office branch until 2000 and today, the landmark is controlled and operated by the global hospitality brand Cipriani. With its majestic interior and breathtaking architecture, the Cunard Building serves as an iconic institution for Downtown New York.