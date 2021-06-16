Sparkfly Partners with Vibes to Offer Deeper Insights on Mobile Campaigns, Consumer Engagement Strategies

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparkfly, an award-winning offer management solutions company that connects marketing leaders with real-time consumer behavior, and Vibes, the mobile engagement platform for delivering personalized consumer experiences at scale, today announced the two companies have partnered to deliver a solution that will close the loop on mobile marketing attribution for brands. With this partnership, brands and retailers can now fully capture insights into what mobile campaigns drive consumers to purchase, what they purchase, and which stores are producing the most mobile ROI.

Today, brands have difficulty connecting the delivery of a mobile offer to the customer’s actual redemption in real time. Having worked together on national mobile programs for brands such as Chipotle, Sparkfly and Vibes will now integrate their platforms to eliminate that difficulty by closing the loop from mobile device to redemption at point of sale. Through this closed loop tracking of offer codes, merchants can segment and retarget customers based on individual engagement and purchase behavior.

Beyond that customers can also:

Pair Sparkfly’s customer engagement and purchase data with Vibe’s Advanced Analytics to segment and target consumers with relevant messages that increase awareness and frequency;

Use Vibes Data Augmentation to resolve gaps in their customer profiles with external data like income and age to better personalize messaging;

Use mobile wallet passes to deploy loyalty cards, coupon offers and gift cards; and,

Easily track usage rates or update loyalty points and gift card balances in real-time and send coupon redemption reminders when shoppers are near their store.

“ It is difficult to connect the delivery of mobile offers to the actual redemption—creating a challenge for brands that want to accelerate and optimize their customer loyalty capabilities,” said Sparkfly CEO Catherine Tabor. “ This integration furthers our commitment to helping company’s work with best-in-class teams that deliver results and transform brands’ customer loyalty capabilities.”

“ Consumers spend ever-increasing time on their smartphones, and successful marketing has always been about reaching the right audience, with the right message, at the right time,” said Vibes CEO Jack Philbin. “ Thanks to the Vibes and Sparkfly partnership, brands can send special offers and other gifts to customers right on the device they use most and measure the effectiveness of the offers in real time.”

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is an offer management solutions company that helps marketers maximize customer acquisition and loyalty programs by connecting real-time customer behavior with online and in-store sales. Our platform allows merchants to dynamically create and manage offer campaigns, distribute single-use coupons across all digital and physical marketing channels, and measure effectiveness in real-time. Innovative QSRs and retailers such as Chipotle, &pizza, and Great Clips leverage Sparkfly’s technology for frictionless connectivity between marketing technologies and POS systems. For the first time ever, merchants have real-time insight into offer redemption, ROI on marketing campaigns and media spend, sales attribution and customer purchase intelligence. Ultimately, we empower brands to understand and engage customers on an individual basis by modernizing existing retail systems with agile, real-time marketing technology. Visit www.sparkfly.com to learn more about Sparkfly.

About Vibes

Vibes helps brands like Ralph Lauren, Dollar General, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Redbox, Chipotle, Sephora, and LEGO to grow, activate, and optimize consumer relationships with timely, relevant, high volume mobile messaging at a high-volume, global scale. The company’s intelligent mobile engagement platform enables marketers and consumer loyalty professionals to connect with consumers using a unified native platform of SMS, MMS, dynamic wallet, mobile push notifications, app inbox and performance analytics, to become the backbone for these brands’ overall digital engagement strategies. Gartner recognized Vibes as a Leader in its 2019 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.