Virtual, Inc. Adds RFID Leader to Growing Technology Client Portfolio

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc. announced today the addition of RAIN Alliance to its expanding roster of high technology consortia and standards groups. The RAIN Alliance is a global alliance with over 150 members to promote the universal adoption of ultra-high frequency, radio frequency identification (UHF RFID) technology. According to a global research study conducted by the RAIN Alliance in collaboration with VDC Research, the market for all UHF RFID products will grow from $2.2 billion in 2019 to $5.1 billion by 2024.

“The timing of entering into a relationship was ideal. Although many industries experienced downturns during the pandemic, RAIN RFID IC tag sales volume outstripped projections, we are predicting another strong year in 2021 and Virtual will help us maximize this growth,” said Steve Halliday, president, RAIN Alliance. “Virtual’s understanding of our mission and goals, as well as their ability to execute, will further accelerate RAIN RFID adoption in business and consumer applications worldwide.”

The RAIN Alliance is the global industry non-profit organization supporting the universal adoption of RAIN UHF RFID technology, a wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate, and engage assets.

“We are excited to welcome the RAIN Alliance to Virtual, Inc.,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual, Inc. “RFID is a critical technology for industries such as retail, healthcare, and aviation that require rapid, accurate collection of information that is essential for efficient business and the RAIN Alliance is a key player in that space. We look forward to collaborating with the RAIN Alliance to provide the operational direction and resources needed to help them realize their organizational mission and help make a long-lasting mark on the world.”

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months, to creating and facilitating the adoption of digital payment standards around the world, or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

Virtual was recently named again to The Boston Globe’s "Top Places to Work" list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

