NAFCU Services Announces Upstart as a Preferred Partner for their AI Lending Platform for Credit Unions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAFCU Services announced today that Upstart is the newest Preferred Partner to join its program serving credit unions. Through this partnership, credit unions will have greater access to Upstart’s AI lending platform which is designed to expand access to affordable credit for their members, while putting excess deposits to work, increasing approval rates, and lowering loss rates. The partnership was approved following a rigorous, independent review and voting process by credit union CEOs. Through its platform, Upstart helps credit unions deliver the exceptional digital-first lending experience that members demand.

"We’re proud to welcome Upstart as our partner, as they have a serious dedication to bolstering credit unions and improving member experience,” said Randy Salser, president of NAFCU Services. “Upstart continually looks for ways to help credit unions put excess deposits to work while growing their consumer loan portfolio and acquiring new members.”

“We believe it is important for credit unions to help provide access to affordable credit to the members in their community,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “We are excited to join the NAFCU community and enable credit unions with leading-edge, AI consumer lending technology to help them grow and exceed member expectations in personal and auto loans.”

To learn more about Upstart, go to www.nafcu.org/upstart.

About NAFCU Services

As part of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, NAFCU Services provides funding, educational content, and a portfolio of trusted and vetted Preferred Partners. For 40+ years, we’ve served credit unions across the country. Our team of partners delivers groundbreaking ideas and next-gen solutions, enabling credit unions to compete, change the status quo, and grow their institutions. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.