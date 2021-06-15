KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RR 17 Ltd

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by RR 17 Ltd (RR 17), a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated corporate loans.

RR 17 is managed by Redding Ridge Asset Management LLC (“RRAM” or the “collateral manager”) and will have a five-year reinvestment period. The legal final maturity is on July 15, 2034. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and coverage tests including overcollateralization ratio and interest coverage tests.

The collateral in RR 17 will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The total portfolio par amount is $700 million with exposure to 195 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2431, which represents a weighted average portfolio credit assessment of approximately B. KBRA has also considered the potential for near to medium term negative portfolio credit deterioration and the transactions sensitivity to macroeconomic shocks like that seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RRAM is an independent asset management company established by Apollo Global Credit Management, LLC (“Apollo”) in 2016 to manage CLOs. RRAM manages over $12.5 billion of total assets across 21 active U.S. & European CLOs and warehouse financings as of March 2021. Additionally, through services agreements, the RRAM platform benefits from certain Apollo resources, including credit research and administrative services.

The preliminary rating on the Class A-1a Notes considers the timely payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date, while the preliminary ratings on the Class B and C Notes consider ultimate payment of interest and principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology.

