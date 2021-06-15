Genesee & Wyoming Subsidiary Acquires the Assets of the Port of Ivory; Will Operate as the Ivory Choice Terminal, a G&W Choice Terminal™ Bulk Transfer Facility

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. today announced its newly formed subsidiary, Ivory Choice Terminal Co. (ICTC), has acquired the facility formerly known as the Port of Ivory. ICTC is a subsidiary of Rail Link, G&W’s contract rail and related services division, and will be operated as a G&W Choice Terminal™ bulk transfer facility. This is the sixth Choice Terminal facility opened in the past six years. Choice Terminals, located on G&W-owned railroads, offer a choice of Class I railroad connections and transload services for bulk materials, including but not limited to agricultural, industrial and petroleum products between railcars and trucks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REEDLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) today announced its newly formed subsidiary, Ivory Choice Terminal Co. (ICTC), has acquired the facility formerly known as the Port of Ivory. ICTC is a subsidiary of Rail Link, G&W’s contract rail and related services division, and will be operated as a G&W Choice Terminal™ bulk transfer facility.

Served by G&W’s 371-mile San Joaquin Valley Railroad Co. (SJVR) and located in the heart of California’s dairy industry in Reedley, the Port of Ivory is a 91-acre industrial park providing rail-to-truck transload and storage services for a wide range of commodities, including DDGs, canola, whole cottonseed, corn gluten, urea, sodium bicarbonate, phosphate, millrun pellets, sulfuric acid, fly ash, aggregate and lumber. With 2.5 miles of rail infrastructure, the site has capacity for more than 200 railcars, more than 500,000 square feet of covered storage and a hard car unloader. As a long-term customer of the SJVR, the operation has transloaded up to 6,400 carloads on an annual basis.

“The Port of Ivory is an important and valued service provider to the industries of the Central Valley,” said Steve Yoder, Assistant Vice President of Rail Link, who will oversee the operations of ICTC. “With an established base of customers, significant storage capacity and connections to the Union Pacific and BNSF via the SJVR, our acquisition of the Port of Ivory leaves us well positioned to build upon the successful legacy of Richard Best since he started building the business more than 20 years ago.”

ICTC is G&W’s sixth Choice Terminal to open in the past six years. Choice Terminals, located on G&W-owned railroads, offer a choice of Class I railroad connections and transload services for bulk materials, including but not limited to agricultural, industrial and petroleum products between railcars and trucks. The terminals provide customers that are not located directly on a railroad with the opportunity to reduce transportation costs by using rail. In 2019, a Choice Terminal opened on the SJVR in Millux, California, primarily serving clay customers. Through their location on the SJVR, the Millux and Reedley terminals provide customers with access to domestic and international markets via multiple interchanges with Class I railroads BNSF and Union Pacific.

About Genesee & Wyoming

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s four North American regions serve 42 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. For more information, please visit www.gwrr.com or LinkedIn.