Nearly $40,000 Raised for Animal Shelters at “Tri-Valley Tennis Tournament is For the Dogs!” Event, Sponsored by Service Champions Heating & Air Conditioning

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The annual Service Champions Doubles Classic tennis tournament, played at Ruby Hill, Castlewood and Livermore Valley Tennis Clubs was a smashing success, with the title sponsor raising $39,000 for the Valley Humane Society, as well as other animal welfare organizations like Hopalong Shelter, Stonecliffe Animal Rescue, and Friends of Contra Costa Animal Shelter.

Service Champions, a Wrench Group company, donated three air conditioning systems at the event’s silent auction. The auction was originally scheduled for one air conditioning system. However, as the auction came to a close, three attendees attempted outbid one another in the spirit of charity, turning the silent auction into a live auction, raising the winning bid for the system to $13,000. To the delight of all three bidders, Service Champions General Manager Lyndy Rose authorized each to receive an air conditioning system at the winning donation bid, bringing the total raised to an incredible $39,000.

“The generosity shown by the tennis community and Service Champions is incredibly humbling,” said Tournament Director Kevin Pope. “The funds raised will go to the Valley Humane Society and helps other ‘no-kill’ Bay Area shelters. This will make a huge difference in the lives of these wonderful animals.”

Animal welfare organizations assisted by the event are listed below. Please click on the links to learn more or how to help:

Valley Humane Society: https://valleyhumane.org/

Hopalong Shelter: https://www.hopalong.org/

Stonecliffe Animal Rescue: https://www.stoneclifferescue.org/

Friends of Contra Costa Animal Shelter: https://www.thefoccas.org/

For further information about the event, please contact: Cindy Dougherty at (925) 872-9256 or cdougherty@servicechampions.net

