CUPE 15 Members Ratify Three-Year Deal With City of Vancouver

VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 15 members who work at the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Parks, Britannia Centre, and Ray-Cam Cooperative Centre ratified a three-year agreement with the City last week. The agreement, retroactive to January 1, 2020, remains in effect until December 31, 2022.

CUPE 15 President Warren Williams noted that bargaining although protracted, was respectful. “ We are pleased that we were able to achieve a compensation package that was acceptable to our members,” said Williams.

As well as benefit improvements including contraceptive coverage and mutually-agreed upon housekeeping language, the contract addresses gender-specific contract language. Workers will receive wage increases of .5 per cent retroactive to January 1, 2020 and an additional 1.5 per cent on December 31, 2020 (for a total of 2 percent in 2020); as well as increases of 2 per cent on January 1 of 2021 and 2022.

“ I’d like to thank the CUPE 15 bargaining committee and the City of Vancouver negotiating team for all their hard work to reach this agreement,” said Williams.

CUPE 15 members ratified the agreement on June 10 and the City of Vancouver ratified on June 11, 2021. This agreement covers approximately 3,500 members who provide a wide variety of services to Vancouver residents including administration, parks, street work and signs, planning, etc.

In total, CUPE 15 represents over 7,000 workers at 18 employers in Greater Vancouver who deliver public services that keep neighbourhoods safe, healthy and vibrant.

