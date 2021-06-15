Epsilyte Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices Down With Falling Feedstock Costs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will decrease the price of all grades of EPS by $0.09/lb., effective July 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. “We believe this adjustment reflects current EPS supply and demand dynamics as well as current feedstock trends,” says Todd Galliart, Business Manager for Epsilyte.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad.