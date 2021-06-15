Gopuff Launches New Ad Platform Powered by CitrusAd

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ everyday needs, announced integration into CitrusAd’s retail media platform and introduced Gopuff Ad Solutions. The new platform, powered by CitrusAd, enables partners to seamlessly plan, buy, measure, and manage their ads on Gopuff.

Gopuff stated in its announcement of the platform, "With Gopuff's direct API integration into CitrusAd's retail media technology, brands can now advertise with Gopuff in three easy steps: select products, set budget, and bid. The CitrusAd integration makes it easy for brands to run in-app media placements of sponsored products or search ads to target and convert high-intent customers as they shop on Gopuff."

By directly integrating with CitrusAd's technology, it is now possible for brands to easily run more personalized and relevant, online and in-app Gopuff campaigns. Brands can engage Gopuff customers right at the point of purchase with sponsored product, search and display ads as they shop on Gopuff. The addition of Gopuff to CitrusAd’s already rapidly growing list of retailer partners further demonstrates the shift of digital advertising dollars into retail media and the opportunity it’s providing for ecommerce retailers in this country and around the world.

Gopuff has already run successful managed campaigns for PepsiCo, Mars Wrigley, Kraft Heinz, Unilever and more from the first few weeks of the Gopuff Ad Solutions in-app pilot. During just the past week of the Gopuff Ad Solutions in-app pilot, customers saw an average of 3.1x return on ad spend across over 1,000 products in various categories, with the top quartile of campaigns achieving 10.3x return on ad spend.

Daniel Slotwiner, Gopuff’s VP Measurement and Insights, said, “By unifying supply chain, inventory, and merchandise with a powerful advertising platform, brands can now optimize and measure ad campaigns with an unprecedented amount of knowledge of product availability and consumer response.”

“We are delighted to support Gopuff’s rapid expansion with increased personalization for shoppers that will result in higher conversion rates. We are in a digital era where savvy ecommerce leaders, like Gopuff, can help brands leverage first party data to effortlessly transform category, shopper and SKU level insights into sales growth with our technology,” said David Haase, Chief Revenue Officer at CitrusAd.

Gopuff is the latest ecommerce company to join the likes of Target, Sainsbury’s, Groupon, Petco, Hy-Vee, Wakefern Food Corp, Harris Teeter and many more that are leveraging CitrusAd’s retail media technology. For more information and to begin advertising to Gopuff customers today, visit www.gopuff.com/go/ads.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit https://www.citrusad.com