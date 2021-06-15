Aviation Capital Group Announces Financing of One Airbus A350-900 and Three Airbus A321neo Aircraft for Turkish Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the secured financing of one Airbus A350-900 aircraft and three Airbus A321neo aircraft for Turkish Airlines (THY).

In connection with the A350-900 financing, ACG’s Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) program utilized a portion of its $650 million secured funding facility to act as a direct lender under a finance lease to THY. Use of the facility allowed ACG to quickly and efficiently progress from mandate to providing delivery date financing in less than four weeks.

Following the A350-900 financing, ACG partnered with Societe Generale (SG) to provide an ACG guarantee for the secured loan component of an Italian lease structure related to three A321neo aircraft, the first of which was delivered to THY this week. “We are very happy that ACG was able to respond to THY’s financing needs as both a direct lender and a loan guarantor. This demonstrates the flexibility of the AFS program and our ability to utilize a multitude of financing structures to address our clients' requirements,” said Andrew Falk, Managing Director of ACG.

“We are delighted to have partnered with ACG so as to provide an extremely competitive financing solution tailored to THY’s needs, executed smoothly in a very short timeframe,” said Emanuele Maiocchi, Director of SG Milan Structured Solution & Leasing team.

Laurent Floquet of SG, Managing Director and Head of Aviation Finance for EMEA, added, “Both THY and ACG are key clients of SG’s global aviation finance franchise, and we are very pleased to have been able to serve both through the delivery of an innovative and value-added solution.”

Aysegul Denli, Turkish Airlines’ Senior Vice President Finance, noted, “With an innovative structure embedding an ACG guarantee coverage combined with an Italian lease for three A321neo and the ACG secured loan facility for one A350-900, a competitive overall cost of financing has been obtained by Turkish Airlines with the solid commitment of the lenders during a challenging time for the aviation sector. Documentation and initial deliveries are achieved in a very tight timeline despite the continuing negative impacts of the Covid crisis and the global lockdowns.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.