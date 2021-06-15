Fuze Announces Partnership with Verint to Power Customer Engagement for the Global Enterprise

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced a new partnership with Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, to provide global enterprises with a seamless communications and collaboration experience through integrated cloud workforce management and contact center solutions. Fuze Contact Center customers will now have access to integrations with Verint Workforce Management solutions to streamline contact center scheduling and forecasting.

“With its open architecture, the Verint Cloud Platform supports integrations with solutions that elevate customer and employee experiences for businesses of all sizes, and we are pleased to provide Fuze Contact Center users with intuitive workforce management capabilities,” said John Bourne, SVP, global channels and alliances, Verint. “We’re committed to providing cloud solutions that power today’s evolving workforce, meet increasing consumer interaction volumes and demands, and deliver differentiated experiences.”

Fuze Contact Center expands Fuze’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution by providing a fully integrated contact center as a service (CCaaS) offering. Fuze Contact Center provides powerful call routing to ensure callers are directed to the right agent quickly, securely, and with clear voice quality. For mobile users, Fuze Contact Center enables agents and supervisors to log-in from anywhere, on any device, ensuring optimal caller experience by allowing users to answer calls and manage activity remotely. As an alternative to Fuze’s fully integrated CCaaS offering, Fuze Contact Center is also offered as a standalone solution for enterprises with both traditional, and non-traditional contact center requirements.

With the integrations to Verint workforce management solutions, Fuze Contact Center customers can more seamlessly plan, forecast, and schedule workloads for contact center agents through Verint’s intuitive customer engagement software.

“Over the last year, the contact center experience has proven to be a critical touchpoint for enterprises to drive engagement and ensure customer success,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “As the global workforce becomes increasingly distributed, we know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all contact center experience. Which is why we are committed to enhancing Fuze Contact Center to help global enterprises meet the demands of the ever-changing digital landscape. This partnership combines our world-class contact center solution with Verint’s workforce management applications to deliver a truly superior collaboration experience for agents, employees, and customers alike.”

