Docklight Brands Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement With Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits for Marley CBD Beverages and Confections Portfolio

Docklight Brands is bringing Bob Marley’s belief in the positive potential of the herb to consumers worldwide through Marley™ CBD, which offers a wide range of high quality, CBD-infused products. For more information, please visit enjoymarleycbd.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docklight Brands, a pioneering consumer products company with celebrated brands including Marley Natural® and Marley™ CBD, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, for its Marley CBD beverages and confections portfolio.

" Through this groundbreaking agreement, we will tap into Southern Glazer's established national distribution network to bring our CBD beverage portfolio to retailers and consumers across the U.S. market," said Damian Marano, CEO Docklight Brands. " Docklight and Southern Glazer’s are aligned to build Marley CBD products within the category in the United States.”

Southern Glazer's will distribute Docklight Brands’ portfolio of Marley CBD beverages, as well as certain confections and future products, across an initial 7 states, with expanded distribution across more states in the months to come. Southern Glazer's will also be selling Marley Mellow Mood™ Tea, Marley Wellness Shots and Marley Gummies through its industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform at sgproof.com.

Southern Glazer’s is in a unique position to achieve great synergies within its current distribution network to deliver the most efficient and effective route to market for CBD suppliers and retail customers. With 42 distribution centers, 14.8 million square feet of warehouse space, and a fleet of more than 2,600 delivery trucks, Southern Glazer’s has the scale and infrastructure to support the nation-wide distribution network of hemp-derived CBD products, including the Marley CBD portfolio.

About Docklight Brands

Docklight Brands is a leading CPG lifestyle company crafting premium products for the evolving consumer. We are bringing Bob Marley’s belief in the positive potential of the herb to consumers worldwide through Marley Natural® and Marley™ CBD, which offer a wide range of authentic products inspired by Bob’s spirit, ideals and deep-rooted respect for nature. CBD products span beverages, topicals and confections—all crafted with intention and respect. For more information, please visit enjoymarleycbd.com, marleynatural.com, or follow @EnjoyMarleyCBD on Instagram.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.