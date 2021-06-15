West Virginia PEIA renews Humana as health insurer for retirees.

CHARLESTON, W.V.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been awarded a new, four-year contract with the West Virginia Public Employee’s Insurance Agency (PEIA). As part of the contract, effective Jan. 1, 2022, Humana will continue to provide health insurance coverage for the state’s 54,000 Medicare-eligible retirees and their Medicare-eligible dependents.

“We value the relationship we have built with the Humana team over the past 11 years,” said PEIA Executive Director Ted Cheatham. “The personal approach that Humana brings will allow us to ensure the health and well-being of our retirees for years to come.”

PEIA has been a client of Humana’s since 2010, when the company was initially selected to provide health insurance to the state’s retirees.

“We are honored that Humana has again been selected to provide health insurance to retirees in the PEIA plan for another four years,” said Tim Snyder, Humana Senior Vice President Group Medicare. “We remain committed to providing outstanding service and value to retirees who dedicated their careers to serving West Virginia and its residents.”

Humana currently serves more than 170,000 West Virginians across the state through a variety of health plans and services, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare supplement, as well as TRICARE coverage for military, military retirees, and their families.

“Our Humana team in West Virginia is thrilled to serve the state’s Medicare-eligible retirees and to continue to provide access to quality care from the expansive network of doctors and hospitals that we have in place,” said Humana Regional Medicare President Eric Bohannon. “We remain focused on delivering exceptional levels of support through our human care approach, which drives us to go above and beyond to exceed our members’ expectations and deliver a more human experience, while helping our members across the state to achieve their best health.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Y0040_GCHL8Y7EN_C