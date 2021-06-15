Walgreens Now Offering Retail Products on Uber Eats for Same-Day Delivery Across the United States

DEERFIELD, Ill. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Walgreens announced it has expanded its collaboration with Uber to offer products directly on the Uber Eats platform to customers across the United States. Customers can have health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, over-the-counter medications, and more, from Walgreens delivered through Uber.

The on-demand delivery service is now available from more than 7,800 stores across the United States with Puerto Rico to soon follow. The collaboration launches with top selling Walgreens retail items on the Uber Eats app with more added daily and the goal to expand to the entire assortment of more than 20,000 products over time.

“Walgreens provides our customers with seamless health and well-being experiences, and offering them convenient delivery solutions on whichever platform they prefer to shop is key,” said Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens. “Our collaboration with Uber for on-demand delivery through both Walgreens and Uber’s channels, as well as integrated vaccine scheduling, gives customers simple and easy ways to put their health and well-being needs at the forefront – which will continue to be important to them as we emerge from the pandemic.”

"By leveraging the best of what Walgreens and Uber have to offer we're making it easier than ever for customers to prioritize their health and wellness," said Raj Beri, Uber’s Head of Grocery Delivery. "From on-demand delivery of essentials to hassle-free vaccine scheduling all at the touch of a button, we're focused on eliminating barriers that burden customers’ everyday life, helping them go anywhere and get anything instantly.”

Customers who wish to order Walgreens items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Walgreens and begin shopping. To celebrate the new launch, Walgreens and Uber Eats are offering customers $20 promo off orders of $30 or more through 6/27*.

Additionally, Uber and Walgreens worked together earlier this year to create a new vaccine scheduling option via the Uber app where Uber users in the United States can choose to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens. After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, users have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification reminds users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

*$20 promotion expires 6/27.2021. Order minimum of $30 (before taxes and fees) from Walgreens is required. Offer only valid on one Walgreens order. Offer automatically applied at checkout. Available only at participating Walgreens stores. Taxes and fees still apply. Only valid where the Convenience section is available in the Uber and/or Uber Eats app. Non-transferable and subject to change or cancellation.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.