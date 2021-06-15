Lisarb Energy Signs 20MW of Lease Contracts With Raízen for New Solar Parks in Brazil

LONDON & RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lisarb Energy, one of Brazil’s fastest growing solar developers, has signed 20MW of lease contracts for new solar parks with Raízen, an integrated energy company and one of Brazil’s largest businesses.

Lisarb Energy will develop four new 5MW solar plants to produce the 20MW of power. Two will be located in Rio de Janeiro, one in Goiás and another in Distrito Federal. Lisarb expects to complete and commission the new solar parks by March 2022.

The investment in the project is $20 million and it is expected to create around 200 jobs. The new solar plants will generate 38,700 MWh of green electricity each year for the 15-year duration of the contracts.

“Raízen has established a leadership position in bioenergy across Brazil and we’re delighted to help the company add to its extensive energy portfolio with new solar,” said Jamie MacDonald-Murray, chairman, Lisarb Energy. “Raízen has a strong commitment to sustainability and our partnership with them will help to deliver a cleaner and more reliable Brazilian energy matrix.”

The Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Energy Association, ABSOLAR, forecasts that solar will take the largest share (38%) of the Brazilian electricity matrix, producing 125GW by 2050. Brazil’s government recently exempted various types of solar equipment from a 12% import duty, recognising the strategic importance of the solar market.

Lisarb Energy has already secured land for 3GW of solar PV development in Brazil.

- Ends -

About Lisarb Energy

Lisarb Energy is one of Brazil’s fastest growing solar developers. In eighteen months, the company has expanded its portfolio by 50x – from 50MW to over 3GW. Lisarb develops, constructs and asset manages distributed energy solar projects that benefit from triple A corporate PPAs, as well as utility-scale solar parks for the free market and government auctions.

Lisarb Energy aims to balance profit with purpose by reinvesting a percentage of its profits into health and education initiatives that benefit the local communities nearest its solar schemes.

www.lisarb.energy